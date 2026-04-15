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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fight for Fair Elections: Prosecutor's Office Role Is Decisive, Says Caretaker Government

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Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
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Caretaker government urges coordinated action against vote-buying ahead of elections

борбата честни избори решаваща ролята прокуратурата заявиха служебния кабинет
Снимка: БТА

At the Council of Ministers this evening, April 15, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and the caretaker Interior and Justice Ministers, Emil Dechev and Andrey Yankulov, once again summarised the data on efforts to combat vote-buying. Andrey Gyurov stressed that every report of irregularities is being checked and that institutions should work in coordination. The caretaker ministers said the role of the Prosecutor's Office is crucial.

Andrey Gyurov, caretaker Prime Minister: “The fight for fair elections is not the responsibility of a single institution. It is a team effort. The first step is taken by citizens, the second by the Ministry of Interior, and the third — and decisive — step is taken by theProsecutor's Office.”

Emil Dechev, caretaker Minister of the Interior: “I would like to stress that the Ministry of the Interior is working against all levels of this organised criminal activity related to vote-buying. As an example, there are a total of 30 prosecutorial case files concerning individuals with candidate MP immunity, where there is evidence that they have committed election-related offences. It is now up to the Prosecutor's Office to act.”

Andrey Yankulov, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister: “You can see that the actions coming to light, including today in an investigation by the ‘Izvan Efir’ ("Off the Air") platform regarding the conduct of the Prosecutor's Office, are deeply troubling. There appears to be unlawful behaviour in relation to an investigation into a road traffic accident, in which a potential perpetrator was a former bodyguard of the Chief Prosecutor, Borislav Sarafov. We have requested information from the Prosecutor's Office on the steps taken in the course of these proceedings.”

photos by BTA

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