Final Preparations Under Way for Sofia’s New Year’s Eve Concert

The New Year’s concert, organised by Sofia Municipality, will begin at 9.30pm at Alexander Battenberg Square

Final preparations are under way for Sofia’s New Year’s Eve concert. Popular performers, a light show and heightened security measures await those who have chosen to welcome 2026 at Alexander Battenberg Square.

The New Year’s concert, organised by Sofia Municipality, will begin at 9.30pm at Alexander Battenberg Square. For another consecutive year, there will be no fireworks display, replaced instead by a light show. Six security checkpoints will be in operation for those attending the celebrations in the square.

The carrying of weapons, large or bulky backpacks and pyrotechnic items will be prohibited. Police have also confirmed that officers will be monitoring for pickpocketing and other offences.

From 7.00pm, traffic will be suspended on Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard, in the section between Independence Square and Rakovski Street, as well as on adjacent streets. Meanwhile, some of Bulgaria’s most popular artists will take to the stage for the festive programme.

Blagorodna Zdravkova, Deputy Mayor for Culture, Sofia Municipality:
“We expect the Ministry of Finance to organise a drone show, weather permitting and depending on atmospheric conditions. There will be no loud fireworks display. Instead, we will have a laser light show, so we urge everyone who has purchased pyrotechnics not to use them.”

Chief Inspector Ivan Georgiev, Head of the ‘Mass Events’ Unit, Sofia Police:
“Spectators will be admitted after 8.30pm through six security checkpoints. People carrying firearms, bladed weapons, or any items that could be used as weapons, as well as pyrotechnics, will not be allowed to enter.”

Maria Mutafchieva, Mary Boys Band:
“Mary Boys Band will perform music from all these years. You will hear songs such as Unknown Streets and The Long Road Home. We will be performing live, opening the concert on 31 December, and bringing a touch of summer to the night.”

