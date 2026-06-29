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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fine of BGN 330,000 Imposed on “TPP Bobov Dol” over Air Pollution

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Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
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налагат санкция 330 000 bdquoтец бобов долldquo
Снимка: BGNES/archive

The District Court in Dupnitsa has confirmed a penalty order issued on 22 December 2025 by the Director of the Sofia Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW), imposing a financial sanction of BGN 330,000 (€168,726.32) on Thermal Power Plant Bobov Dol EAD.

The ruling, published on the court’s website, relates to a violation of the Environmental Protection Act.

During an inspection carried out by RIEW officials in the area of the company’s site, unorganised emissions of a greyish-brown colour were observed emerging from the building housing the plant’s energy facilities. According to the findings, these emissions were polluting the surrounding area in the direction of the village of Golemo Selo.

The inspection established that the pollution originated from unregulated openings in the building, with waste gases not being fully directed through the purification system and being released into the atmosphere before treatment. It was also found that during the operation of the complex rotor installation, dust emissions were being released without effective measures taken by the company to limit them.

Data from the automatic measuring station in the centre of Golemo Selo indicated exceedances of the hourly limit value for sulphur dioxide of 350 micrograms per cubic metre.

The decision is subject to appeal before the Administrative Court in Kyustendil.

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