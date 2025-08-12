БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Firefighters on the Brink: The Situation with the Wildfire near Sungurlare Remains Critical

Bulgaria remains in the grip of devastating wildfires, with the most critical situation continuing in the Pirin mountains and near the town of Sungurlare (Southeastern Bulgaria). Firefighting efforts there have been ongoing for days.

Yesterday, August 11, flames reached the village of Skala, prompting an evacuation. Residents, however, were allowed to return home during the night.

On the fifth day of the fire, firefighters are already exhausted.

Ivan Ivanov, firefighter: "We have been fighting the fire since Friday. At the end of the day, we're all doing our best, doing everything we can to contain it so there's no danger.

BNT: When do you feel you’ve reached your limit?

"Maybe in the early hours of the next day, because we’re extinguishing the flames for nearly 24 hours without stopping."

Nikola Kovachevski, firefighter:
"The fire is very heavy, and with the constant change of fronts — moving from one to another, then being reassigned again — it’s extremely exhausting."

After battling the blaze all night, firefighters managed to localise two fronts near the villages of Skala and Beronovo.

Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Barov, Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection:
"We have three outbreaks in mixed forest areas, where we’re working primarily. Wherever possible, we use fire engines and specialised equipment; where that’s not possible, we fight the fire by hand."

Today, 30 military personnel joined the firefighting efforts, equipped with tools and water sprayers.

Evacuated residents were allowed to return home late last night.

Vladimir Krumov, Governor of Burgas Region:
"People returned to their homes between 11 p.m. and midnight. It’s safe for them to be there. The village is secured. There’s no risk of the fire entering."

The flames completely destroyed one house in the village but were stopped before reaching a neighbouring property.

Eng. Dimitar Gavazov, Mayor of Sungurlare Municipality:
"The fire reached the northeastern edge of the village. It didn’t pass through the entire settlement. One abandoned, uninhabited house and one farm building burned down."

So far, the wildfire has scorched nearly 16,000 decares (about 4,000 acres).

