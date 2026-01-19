First Reaction from Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov Following His Appointment as High Representative for Gaza

The Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has officially been appointed as the High Representative for Gaza.

In a post on Facebook on January 18, he wrote that it is both an honour and a great responsibility for him to take on a role in the Board of Peace, working closely with the Transitional Palestinian Administration.

According to him, the establishment of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza is a key element for achieving peace in the Gaza Strip.

Mladenov expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump “for his bold leadership and decisive diplomacy, which made this possible”, as well as for the continued support of the mediators and all partners involved in this process.