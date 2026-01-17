Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov Appointed as High Representative for Gaza

The Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov will serve as the High Representative for Gaza. The White House has announced the names of the first members of the “Board of Peace” and officially confirmed the head of the Committee of Palestinian technocrats set to assume governance of Gaza, in line with Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Palestinian territory.

The White House has unveiled the names of the members of the authority to oversee the administration of Gaza during a transitional period. The second phase of Donald Trump’s peace plan envisages a Palestinian technocratic body operating under the supervision of a Board of Peace. The link between the two structures will be the Bulgarian diplomat and former UN Special Envoy for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, in his capacity as High Representative for Gaza.

H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, an Executive Board member, will serve as the High Representative for Gaza. In this capacity, he will act as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG). He will support the Board’s oversight of all aspects of Gaza’s governance, reconstruction, and development, while ensuring coordination across civilian and security pillars, the White House statement said.

photo: BGNES/Archive

The Board of Peace, chaired by Donald Trump, will play a central role in implementing the 20-point Gaza peace plan. To this end, a founding Executive Board has been formed, composed of leaders with experience across diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy.

The names include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Private Equity billionaire Marc Rowan, President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga, and Trump adviser Robert Gabriel.

Shortly before the announcement of the names, Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform:

"This is the greatest and most prestigious council ever formed, anywhere."

Each Executive Board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza’s stabilization and long-term success.

Donald Trump also approved the formation of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, to be headed by Dr. Ali Sha’ath. A respected technocrat, Sha’ath has experience in public administration, economic development and international cooperation. He previously served as a deputy minister responsible for the development of industrial zones.

His task will be to oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions, and the stabilization of daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term, self-sustaining governance.

“I would start with infrastructure, after ensuring that people have proper shelter and a dignified standard of living, including access to food, water, healthcare and education. Prefabricated housing can be used for this purpose, designed to serve for no more than two years,” Dr. Ali Sha’ath said.

To establish security, preserve peace, and establish a durable terror-free environment, Major General Jasper Jeffers has been appointed Commander of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), where he will lead security operations, support comprehensive demilitarization, and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials, the white House further said.