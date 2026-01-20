БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
И в Бургаско обявиха грипна епидемия
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
В очакване на Зимните олимпийски игри Милано Кортина 2026...
Чете се за: 23:40 мин.
Григор Димитров отпадна на старта на Australian Open
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
58% от левовете в обращение са изтеглени
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Капризите на времето: Дъжд, сняг и поледици в следващите дни
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

First Steps in the Eurozone: Similarities and Differences between Bulgaria and Croatia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
EN
Запази
любопитни факти еврото еврозоната

Bulgaria has just 12 days left to complete its dual-currency period, during which payments can be made in both leva and euros. For comparison, Croatia, the last country to adopt the euro before Bulgaria, allowed just 15 days of dual circulation. While the timelines differ, the early experiences of both countries reveal both similarities and differences in their first steps as eurozone members.

Croatia officially joined the eurozone on 1 January 2023 as its 20th member, marked by a ceremonial withdrawal of the first euro from an ATM by Finance Minister Marko Primorac.


Bulgaria, by contrast, has a longer dual-currency period: the whole of January 2026, after which only the euro will be used. In Croatia, the kuna disappeared from circulation on 15 January 2023 after 30 years of use. Despite the differing timelines, both countries faced similar challenges.

Retailers and consumers quickly had to adapt to handling two currencies. As one shopkeeper explained:

"I have both currencies. So whatever currency a customer pays me in, I give change in the same. What else can I do? I just combine them."

"Do you have a calculator?"

"Of course not."

"How are you coping with the euro?"

"Fine. I pay with kunas and get change in euros. But I don’t count it."

"Is it difficult to calculate the exchange rate?"

"Yes, of course. I can’t do the maths myself, so I just hope people are honest and don’t try to cheat me."

Consumer associations reported early signs of price rounding: "We calculated the price of a coffee at 10 kunas – instead of 1.33 euros, we began receiving reports last summer of prices from 1.50 to 2 euros."

In Croatia, the government introduced legislation banning unjustified price increases and required prices to remain at their 31 December 2022 levels, with widespread inspections.

In Bulgaria, authorities reported that only 7% of inspections found violations during the first two weeks, compared with 40% in Croatia.

Andrija Mikulić, Croatia’s Chief State Inspector, said:
"Some retailers increased prices on individual products by 3–19%, including chocolate, bread, beer, butter, cream, toilet paper, coffee, and other items. Price increases were also seen in services, from 10 to 80%."

Journalists noted at the time that inspections alone could not prevent inflation, which in Croatia had already reached 13.5% in November, a month before euro adoption.

One local reesident said:
"Anyone who raised the price must bring it back. It’s not right, because prices are already out of control."

Consumers found the euro slightly more difficult to navigate initially:
"We rounded prices; some went up, some down. Essentially, people still find euros a little harder to use."

Differences between the countries also appear in the banking sector. Bulgaria maintained ATM operations throughout the final hours of 2025 and the first hours of 2026, using dual cassettes for leva and euros. In Croatia, 2,700 of 4,000 ATMs were temporarily taken offline for several days to be refilled with euros.

Bulgaria also benefits from more post office branches handling currency exchange – double the number in Croatia, which has 1,016 branches.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Румен Радев ще депозира днес оставката си като президент пред Конституционния съд
1
Румен Радев ще депозира днес оставката си като президент пред...
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
2
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
3
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
След оставката на президента: Политическите реакции и коментари
4
След оставката на президента: Политическите реакции и коментари
Иво Христов: Апелът към президента да се включи в политиката идва от отчаянието от сегашната политическа сергия
5
Иво Христов: Апелът към президента да се включи в политиката идва...
Капризите на времето: Дъжд, сняг и поледици в следващите дни
6
Капризите на времето: Дъжд, сняг и поледици в следващите дни

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
3
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
4
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
5
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
6
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...

More from: Bulgaria

After the President’s Resignation – How Sociologists Interpret Rumen Radev’s Messages
After the President’s Resignation – How Sociologists Interpret Rumen Radev’s Messages
European Farmers Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal in Strasbourg European Farmers Protest Against EU-Mercosur Deal in Strasbourg
Чете се за: 05:55 мин.
No Child Fatalities in Road Accidents in Sofia in 2024 and 2025 No Child Fatalities in Road Accidents in Sofia in 2024 and 2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Bulgaria Calls for Dialogue over Greenland Issue, Says Outgoing Foreign Minister Bulgaria Calls for Dialogue over Greenland Issue, Says Outgoing Foreign Minister
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Bulgaria’s “Get to Know Bulgaria” Movement Marks 60 Years of Inspiring Travel Bulgaria’s “Get to Know Bulgaria” Movement Marks 60 Years of Inspiring Travel
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
Temporary Water Supply Disruptions in Parts of 'Ovcha Kupel' 2 and 'Mladost' 3 Temporary Water Supply Disruptions in Parts of 'Ovcha Kupel' 2 and 'Mladost' 3
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

Водещи новини

В "Референдум": 64% одобряват оставката на президента Радев
В "Референдум": 64% одобряват оставката на президента Радев
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд Оставката на президента Румен Радев е внесена в Конституционния съд
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Политическите реакции след заявката на Румен Радев за влизане в политиката Политическите реакции след заявката на Румен Радев за влизане в политиката
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
У нас
Бойко Борисов: Доста нелепо звучеше изказването на господин Радев Бойко Борисов: Доста нелепо звучеше изказването на господин Радев
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
По какви правила ще гласуваме? – Правната комисия обсъжда...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
У нас
Първите стъпки в еврозоната: Приликите и разликите между България и...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Европа
Световният икономически форум в Давос – Тръмп не отстъпва за...
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
По света
Една година от мандата на Тръмп: Обрати във външната политика,...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ