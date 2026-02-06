Flu Activity on the Decline: What Are the Most Common Complications After Infection?

On the final day of the flu epidemic in Plovdiv (Southern Bulgaria), health authorities are reporting a decline in the number of infections. Despite that the flu activity is declining, University Hospital “St George” continues to admit patients with various complications. Fourteen patients are currently being treated at the hospital’s infectious diseases clinic.

Bronchopneumonia is among the most common complications following influenza. One of the patients hospitalised with this diagnosis is Elizabet Shumanova.

“I had a very high temperature, I took antibiotics and had an X-ray, but there was no improvement,” she said. “That’s when I decided to come here, because the cough became much worse. My temperature was around 39 degrees, and I had muscle pain.”

The hospital is treating patients of all ages.

Professor Oliana Boykinova, head of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at St George University Hospital in Plovdiv, said that young children typically present with high fever and complications most often include pneumonia, laryngitis and ear infections, as well as the risk of febrile seizures.

“For patients over the age of 65, the risk comes from multiple underlying conditions – chronic lung diseases, heart conditions, diabetes, and kidney disease in patients on long-term haemodialysis,” she explained.

The influenza virus can also lead to cardiac complications, most commonly viral pericarditis.

Dr Kamen Stanev, a cardiologist at St George University Hospital, said that in some viral infections the pericardium – the membrane surrounding the heart – becomes inflamed, leading to the accumulation of fluid around the heart.

“A more serious complication occurs when the virus affects the heart muscle itself – this is viral myocarditis,” he added.

Although the flu epidemic in Plovdiv will not be extended, specialists are urging people to remain cautious.