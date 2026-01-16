Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich as Infection Rates Surge

A flu epidemic has been officially declared in the district of Dobrich as of today, January 16. Overall morbidity over the past week has reached 239 cases per 10,000 people, with epidemic levels recorded in almost all age groups.

From 19 to 25 January, anti-epidemic measures will be introduced, coordinated with the Chief State Health Inspector, the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Dobrich announced. Visits to hospitalised patients are being suspended, along with preventive medical check-ups and routine immunisations. Schools will switch to online learning.

The only exception will be school olympiads scheduled for 23 and 24 January, which will be held in person.

The highest infection rate has been recorded among children aged 0 to 4, with more than 1,137 cases per 10,000 people, according to data from the local health authorities. This is followed by the group of schoolchildren up to the age of 14, with 760 cases per 10,000. The lowest incidence is among pensioners.