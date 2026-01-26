БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Flu Epidemic Declared in Plovdiv, Students Switch to Online Learning

Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Measures Take Effect from 28 January

A flu epidemic has been declared in Bulgaria'ssecond largest city of Plovdiv and the district. The measures will come into force on Wednesday, 28 January, and will remain in place until 6 February.

The decision was taken because of a sharp increase in the number of influenza cases, the Regional Health Inspectorate announced on January 26. Visits to hospitalised patients and inpatient medical facilities are being suspended, as well as preventive medical check-ups, mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations.

Students will switch to online learning, and the mixing of groups in nurseries and kindergartens should not be allowed.

At present, there are sufficient available beds in hospitals in both the city and the district.


