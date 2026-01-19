Flu Epidemic Measures in Varna Extended

The flu epidemic measures in Varna district have been extended until 26 January.

This decision is due to the high registered incidence rate, which remains at 230 per 10,000 people.

The most affected are children up to four years old.

Students in Varna and the surrounding region will continue with online learning.

Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Dobrich from today

All existing anti-epidemic measures remain in place, the Regional Epidemic Response Headquarters decided today, January 19.

The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for 26 January.