БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Валентино - маестрото на италианската мода, почина на 93...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Вдигат заплатите в бюджетния сектор с 5%, очакванията са...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Влакова катастрофа в Испания: Загинали са поне 21 души,...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Flu Epidemic Measures in Varna Extended

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Запази

Students in the city and district continue to learn online

грипната вълна обхвана половин българия

The flu epidemic measures in Varna district have been extended until 26 January.

This decision is due to the high registered incidence rate, which remains at 230 per 10,000 people.

The most affected are children up to four years old.

Students in Varna and the surrounding region will continue with online learning.

Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Dobrich from today

All existing anti-epidemic measures remain in place, the Regional Epidemic Response Headquarters decided today, January 19.

The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for 26 January.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
1
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
2
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
Каква ще е колекционерската стойност на левовете?
3
Каква ще е колекционерската стойност на левовете?
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
4
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
МОН: Следим внимателно епидемичната ситуация
5
МОН: Следим внимателно епидемичната ситуация
Испания потъва в траур
6
Испания потъва в траур

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
3
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
4
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
5
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
6
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово

More from: Health

Flu Cases on the Rise: Anti-Epidemic Measures Introduced in Dobrich from January 19
Flu Cases on the Rise: Anti-Epidemic Measures Introduced in Dobrich from January 19
The Health of the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Healthcare The Health of the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Healthcare
Чете се за: 10:00 мин.
Flu Cases Rising across the Country, with Several Regions Already Reaching Epidemic Levels Flu Cases Rising across the Country, with Several Regions Already Reaching Epidemic Levels
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich as Infection Rates Surge Flu Epidemic Declared in Dobrich as Infection Rates Surge
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
The 52-Year-Old Man with Severe Obesity Dies in 'Pirogov' Hospital The 52-Year-Old Man with Severe Obesity Dies in 'Pirogov' Hospital
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Staff at St Anna Hospital in Varna Protest Over Unpaid Wages Staff at St Anna Hospital in Varna Protest Over Unpaid Wages
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.

Водещи новини

"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР) Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента? Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента?
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият прочит и какво следва Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият прочит и какво следва
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Валентино - маестрото на италианската мода, почина на 93 години
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Грипна епидемия в Бургас?
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Испания потъва в траур
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
Закани и заплахи: Европа поема курс на твърдо противопоставяне на...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ