Food Prices: Has there been an Increase in the Last Week?

The consumer basket has decreased by one lev (BGN) – from 98 to 97 BGN. This is shown by data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

The decline is due to the prices of fruit and vegetables. Prices have fallen for tomatoes, peaches, potatoes, red peppers, yellow cheese, fresh milk and yoghurt. Increases have been recorded for prices of cucumbers, lemons and courgettes, as well as for pork, flour, white cheese, butter and oil.

The price of watermelon has remained unchanged from the previous week.

“The consumer basket for the past week decreased by one lev – from 98 to 97 leva. This is the result of fluctuations in fruit and vegetable prices. We are observing a normal market with typical seasonal variations, with the trend from last week of a normally functioning market continuing,” said Velizar Georgiev, a member of the Commission on State and Commodity Exchanges.

In recent months, pork and yellow cheese have become cheaper, while white cheese and chicken meat have gone up in price.

Among vegetables, beans, potatoes, cabbage and onions are cheaper, whereas cucumbers are more expensive.

There has been a marked increase in the price of lemons. Prices of apples have also gone up, while peaches, apricots and watermelons are cheaper.