БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
"В къща без олио не може": То поскъпна...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Food Prices: Has there been an Increase in the Last Week?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
EN
Запази
нси цените храните алкохола тютюневите изделия продължават растат
Снимка: The image is illustrative

The consumer basket has decreased by one lev (BGN) – from 98 to 97 BGN. This is shown by data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets.

The decline is due to the prices of fruit and vegetables. Prices have fallen for tomatoes, peaches, potatoes, red peppers, yellow cheese, fresh milk and yoghurt. Increases have been recorded for prices of cucumbers, lemons and courgettes, as well as for pork, flour, white cheese, butter and oil.

The price of watermelon has remained unchanged from the previous week.

“The consumer basket for the past week decreased by one lev – from 98 to 97 leva. This is the result of fluctuations in fruit and vegetable prices. We are observing a normal market with typical seasonal variations, with the trend from last week of a normally functioning market continuing,” said Velizar Georgiev, a member of the Commission on State and Commodity Exchanges.

In recent months, pork and yellow cheese have become cheaper, while white cheese and chicken meat have gone up in price.
Among vegetables, beans, potatoes, cabbage and onions are cheaper, whereas cucumbers are more expensive.

There has been a marked increase in the price of lemons. Prices of apples have also gone up, while peaches, apricots and watermelons are cheaper.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
1
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Жертви и палачи: Kакво разказват близките на 21-годишния шофьор-убиец?
2
Жертви и палачи: Kакво разказват близките на 21-годишния шофьор-убиец?
"Желая помилване": Постоянен арест за Виктор Илиев, който се вряза с кола в автобус и уби човек
3
"Желая помилване": Постоянен арест за Виктор Илиев, който...
18 постройки изгоряха при голям пожар край Стара Загора
4
18 постройки изгоряха при голям пожар край Стара Загора
Учебен хотел в Сандански - подслон за пожарникарите, борещи се със стихията в Пирин
5
Учебен хотел в Сандански - подслон за пожарникарите, борещи се със...
Преди срещата Тръмп-Зеленски - САЩ готови на гаранции, подобни на член 5 на НАТО
6
Преди срещата Тръмп-Зеленски - САЩ готови на гаранции, подобни на...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
2
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
3
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170 и 200 км/ч в центъра на София
4
Прокуратурата за шофьора-убиец: Дишал райски газ, карал с между 170...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
5
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
6
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...

More from: Economy

MP Delyan Peevski Calls On Tighter Ccontrol over Fast Loans Companies
MP Delyan Peevski Calls On Tighter Ccontrol over Fast Loans Companies
Property Prices Continue to Rise Property Prices Continue to Rise
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Inflation for July Is 1.7%, National Statistics Inflation for July Is 1.7%, National Statistics
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
How Will the State Regulate the Euro Adoption Process? How Will the State Regulate the Euro Adoption Process?
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
The Consumer Basket – Cheaper Eggs, Cheese, Rice, and Flour The Consumer Basket – Cheaper Eggs, Cheese, Rice, and Flour
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
30% Rise in Property Transactions in Sofia: Sales Expected to Increase Further This Autumn 30% Rise in Property Transactions in Sofia: Sales Expected to Increase Further This Autumn
Чете се за: 07:05 мин.

Водещи новини

8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
8-годишно дете е загинало след падане от парашут на плажа в Несебър
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Ключова среща в Белия дом: Тръмп приема Зеленски и лидери от ЕС и НАТО Ключова среща в Белия дом: Тръмп приема Зеленски и лидери от ЕС и НАТО
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
По света
Има ли замърсяване на въздуха след пожара на сметището в Шишманци? Има ли замърсяване на въздуха след пожара на сметището в Шишманци?
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
"В къща без олио не може": То поскъпна най-много през последната година - какви са причините? "В къща без олио не може": То поскъпна най-много през последната година - какви са причините?
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Пожар гори между петричките села Капатово и Ново Кономлади
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Какви са щетите след пожара в Българово?
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Цените на храните: Има ли поскъпване през последната седмица?
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Напрежението в Сърбия: Вучич обеща решителен отговор на размириците
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ