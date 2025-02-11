НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Централна емисия "По света и у нас"

Foreign Minister to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within EU is more important than ever

георг георгиев посланиците държавите софия единството рамките важно всякога
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:07, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The regular dialogue between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ambassadors of the European Union in Bulgaria is of key importance, as our countries share a common vision for the future and face common challenges. This is what Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said during his meeting today, February 11, with the ambassadors of the EU member states accredited in Sofia. The meeting was organised by the Embassy of Poland, in its capacity as rotating President of the Council of the EU. During the talks, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister focused on unity within the EU, which he said is more important than ever in the context of the changing geopolitical environment and external threats.

Minister Georgi Georgiev discussed with the heads of missions of the EU countries in Sofia topics from the European agenda and Bulgaria's foreign policy priorities. Joining the Eurozone remains one of these priorities, and Bulgarian institutions are working intensively and making good progress on all working fronts to achieve this goal. Georgiev also highlighted the progress of our country in the process of joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Our aim is to complete the technical phase of the process by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Minister Georgiev and the European ambassadors exchanged views on current developments in the Middle East region, the policy toward Ukraine in response to Russian aggression, and other issues from the international agenda. The Bulgarian Foreign Minister stressed that Bulgaria will work in close cooperation with the new U.S. administration to tackle the pressing global challenges together.

Among the topics discussed was also EU enlargement, based on the principle of merit, in fulfilling the conditions and commitments undertaken.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
20:08, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The special operation in Sofia, in which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
The special operation in Sofia, in which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
19:24, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
 Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
19:20, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
18:41, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 The man who stabbed a driver after a car crash on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' was detained
The man who stabbed a driver after a car crash on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' was detained
18:27, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems
Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems
18:09, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
17:46, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
16:33, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
 Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
16:26, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
15:52, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
 Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
Defence and new technologies highlighted by Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov as areas of cooperation in conversation with JD Vance
15:42, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 One in seven children are victims of online bullying
One in seven children are victims of online bullying
14:45, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
The special operation in Sofia, in which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
The special operation in Sofia, in which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems
Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
Топ 24
Най-четени
Полицейска оставка след арест в Бургас
Полицейска оставка след арест в Бургас
Жестокост над животни: В Бургас неизвестни извършители тровят улични котки с антифриз
Жестокост над животни: В Бургас неизвестни извършители тровят...
Задържаха мъжа, който намушка шофьор след катастрофа на "Цариградско шосе"
Задържаха мъжа, който намушка шофьор след катастрофа на...
Мъж е намушкан с нож след катастрофа в София, полицията издирва нападателя
Мъж е намушкан с нож след катастрофа в София, полицията издирва...
Как да разпознаем качествените млечни продукти?
Как да разпознаем качествените млечни продукти?
Делото "Дебора": Заканите за убийство са били част от доброволна любовна игра, твърди защитата на Георгиев
Делото "Дебора": Заканите за убийство са били част от...
Размяна на удари - войната между Русия и Украйна
Размяна на удари - войната между Русия и Украйна
Екоминистърът подписа проекти за над 760 млн. лева за борба с водната криза
Екоминистърът подписа проекти за над 760 млн. лева за борба с...
Спецакция в София: Иззети са вейпове с марихуана и райски газ
Спецакция в София: Иззети са вейпове с марихуана и райски газ
Юве работи по привличането на Коло Муани за постоянно
Юве работи по привличането на Коло Муани за постоянно
В пловдивското село Царимир отбелязват местния обичай "Муфканица" (СНИМКИ)
В пловдивското село Царимир отбелязват местния обичай "Муфканица" (СНИМКИ)