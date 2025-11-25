Forum on Media Freedom Takes Place in Sofia

Experts, academics, government representatives and leading journalists gathered on November 25 to discuss the independence of Bulgaria’s media at a conference titled “The European Media Freedom Act – A Framework for Independence and Pluralism in the European Union.”

Simona Veleva, Chair of the Council for Electronic Media (CEM):

“The Act places at its heart the values on which every society is built. It introduces clear safeguards against political interference. These are principles we uphold and defend. Today we need to ask how to align European standards with Bulgarian legislation. Often, when the general public talks about freedom of the media, they mean absolute freedom. Let us protect and strengthen this public sphere together."

Yordanka Chobanova, Head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria:

“On 10 November we marked 36 years since the start of Bulgaria's transition to democracy. In 1989 we too demanded freedom and democracy. Today these values may feel like a given. It feels natural to choose, to speak freely. The EU has undergone various phases of enlargement and integration, and we believed democracy was guaranteed. That belief is fragile, and European democracy is under pressure. Citizens are being encouraged towards intolerance. Today we are more divided than united. Forty per cent of Bulgarians believe democracy in the EU will remain stable. The Commission has taken a series of steps to bolster protection: first through the Rule of Law Mechanism; we also have a directive against so-called SLAPP cases. The key priority is to ensure the new rules work in the interests of journalists. You must be free from pressure and dependencies, and protected in court. There must be secure funding for public service media. There is no democracy without free journalism. Europe will support independent media. Freedom of expression is like light—light always finds its way.”

Dimitar Nikolov, Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture and Media:

“Freedom of speech requires responsibility. Journalism is not among the most highly paid or prestigious professions. I am convinced that it is not the medium but the content that will be decisive.”

Ashot Kazaryan, Deputy Minister of Culture:

“Freedom is the foundation of our democratic community. We have a duty to protect the public interest. The Ministry is actively working to align national legislation with European law. We have held more than 15 meetings of the working group and we will be among the first.”

Kiril Valchev, Director General of the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA):

“We should use freedom, not confine it. The media should embrace social networks. Traditional media lose audiences mainly to social and video platforms. BTA is now present on nine social networks. Artificial intelligence should be at the service of natural intelligence. In Bulgaria, sustainable funding, transparency in advertising and grants for regional media are essential.”

Dimitar Abrashev, Member of the Management Board of the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR):

“If there is an institution in this country that knows what it means to pay for the truth, it is BNR. We are not perfect, but we have always safeguarded one thing—the dignity of the profession. We are a media outlet that cannot be bought with ratings. If European institutions wish to provide a framework, we will offer our commitment.”

Anton Andonov, Member of the Management Board of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT):

“In recent years there have been many discussions and attempts to amend the Radio and Television Act. For one reason or another, this did not happen. The challenges facing public service media and private ones are as different as they are shared. It is important to have such a document because it accomplishes the work we have failed to do in recent years.”

photos by BTA