Four Detained In Connection With the Shutdown of Major Morrent Websites

Four people have been detained in connection with the shutdown of some of Bulgaria’s largest torrent websites, including Zamunda, Arena and Zelka, outgoing Minister of interior, Daniel Mitov, said on January 30.
The Ministry of Interior said that the websites are not hosted in Bulgaria and that only their users are Bulgarians.
Mr Mitov also commented on what, in his view, the caretaker interior minister who succeeds him should be like.
“The only thing I know, and what I have learned in this system, is that the minister should not interfere with the work of the police. They should be allowed to do their job. When a team is built that can work calmly, without ministerial interference or political pressure, the results will follow,” Mitov said.