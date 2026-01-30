Vice President of National Audit Office Nikolova Says She Is Ready to Serve as Caretaker PM

The final stage of consultations with President Iliana Iotova on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister is under way. The Deputy President of the National Audit Office, Margarita Nikolova, on January 30 met the head of state and commented to the media afterwards.

“I confirmed to the President that I will fulfil my constitutional duties. The President’s choice is very limited by the so-called ‘House Book’. I have proven that I can build teams and that I do not shy away from difficult decisions,” Nikolova said.

Earlier today, the President of the National Audit Office, Dimitar Glavchev, also held talks with President Iotova, after which he said he was willing to become the next caretaker prime minister.

The other Deputy President of the National Audit Office, Silvia Kadreva, has also been invited for talks at the Presidency today.

So far, those who have stated their readiness to take up the post include Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova and Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov. The other officials who appeared earlier this week at the Presidency declined to take the post.

After the consultations conclude today, the President must decide whom to task with forming a caretaker government. The date of the early parliamentary elections will depend on the signing of the decree appointing it, with the elections required to be held within two months.





