President of Audit Office Glavchev: 'I Am Inclined to Accept the Post of Caretaker PM If Asked'

The final stage of consultations on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister is under way with President Iliana Iotova. At 11:00 today, January 30, the head of state met the President of the National Audit Office, Dimitar Glavchev.

After the meeting, Glavchev told reporters: “I said that I am inclined to accept.” He added that the composition of a new caretaker government was not discussed with the head of state.

“No preliminary conditions were set by President Iotova, nor on the two previous occasions by President Radev. No one has interfered in my work as caretaker prime minister,” Glavchev said. “We made every possible effort on both occasions to ensure the elections were fair.” He also explained that a date for the elections had not been discussed.

Following him, his deputies Margarita Nikolova and Silvia Kadreva have also been invited for talks.

So far, those who have stated their readiness to take up the post include Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova and Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov. The other officials who appeared earlier this week at the Presidency have withdrawn from consideration.

After the consultations conclude today, the President must decide whom to task with forming a caretaker government. The date of the early parliamentary elections will depend on the signing of the decree appointing it, with the elections required to be held within two months.