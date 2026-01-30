БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Маргарита Николова е съгласна да стане служебен премиер:...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Какво време ни очаква през февруари?
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Димитър Главчев за поканата да стане служебен премиер:...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Залят мост отново прекъсна единствената пътна връзка за...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Лудогорец победи Ница с гол на Петър Станич и продължава...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President of Audit Office Glavchev: 'I Am Inclined to Accept the Post of Caretaker PM If Asked'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Запази
President of Audit Office Glavchev: 'I Am Inclined to Accept the Post of Caretaker PM If Asked'
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The final stage of consultations on the appointment of a caretaker prime minister is under way with President Iliana Iotova. At 11:00 today, January 30, the head of state met the President of the National Audit Office, Dimitar Glavchev.

After the meeting, Glavchev told reporters: “I said that I am inclined to accept.” He added that the composition of a new caretaker government was not discussed with the head of state.

“No preliminary conditions were set by President Iotova, nor on the two previous occasions by President Radev. No one has interfered in my work as caretaker prime minister,” Glavchev said.

“We made every possible effort on both occasions to ensure the elections were fair.” He also explained that a date for the elections had not been discussed.

Following him, his deputies Margarita Nikolova and Silvia Kadreva have also been invited for talks.

So far, those who have stated their readiness to take up the post include Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova and Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov. The other officials who appeared earlier this week at the Presidency have withdrawn from consideration.

Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova has said she is ready to become caretaker prime minister.

After the consultations conclude today, the President must decide whom to task with forming a caretaker government. The date of the early parliamentary elections will depend on the signing of the decree appointing it, with the elections required to be held within two months.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кога повредените банкноти ще бъдат изземани, а не заменяни?
1
Кога повредените банкноти ще бъдат изземани, а не заменяни?
Какво време ни очаква през февруари?
2
Какво време ни очаква през февруари?
Заместник-омбудсманът Мария Филипова е готова да стане служебен премиер
3
Заместник-омбудсманът Мария Филипова е готова да стане служебен...
Лудогорец победи Ница с гол на Петър Станич и продължава към плейофите в Лига Европа
4
Лудогорец победи Ница с гол на Петър Станич и продължава към...
Велислава Делчева отказа да е служебен премиер: Омбудсманът няма място в изпълнителната власт
5
Велислава Делчева отказа да е служебен премиер: Омбудсманът няма...
Президентът Йотова получи съгласието на още един от възможните кандидати за служебен премиер
6
Президентът Йотова получи съгласието на още един от възможните...

Най-четени

Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
1
Започва драстично застудяване, сняг ще вали в неделя
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
2
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
3
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен бряг Цветан Костадинов (СНИМКИ)
4
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
5
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...
9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката
6
9-годишно дете загина при тежка катастрофа в Прохода на Републиката

More from: Politics

Bulgarian Parliament Backs at First Reading the Limits on Polling Stations Outside EU
Bulgarian Parliament Backs at First Reading the Limits on Polling Stations Outside EU
Parliament Approves Investment Project for Coastal Anti-Ship Missile Systems Parliament Approves Investment Project for Coastal Anti-Ship Missile Systems
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Parliament in Turmoil Over Proposal to Limit Number of Polling Stations in Non-EU Countries Parliament in Turmoil Over Proposal to Limit Number of Polling Stations in Non-EU Countries
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
Deputy Ombudsman Signals Readiness to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister, Says Decision Rests with President Deputy Ombudsman Signals Readiness to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister, Says Decision Rests with President
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Ombudsman Has No Place in the Executive Power, Says Velislava Delcheva After Talks with President Iliana Iotova on Appointing Cataker Government Ombudsman Has No Place in the Executive Power, Says Velislava Delcheva After Talks with President Iliana Iotova on Appointing Cataker Government
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
'We Need Three Times as Many Nurses', Outgoing Education Minister Says 'We Need Three Times as Many Nurses', Outgoing Education Minister Says
Чете се за: 06:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Маргарита Николова е съгласна да стане служебен премиер: Не бягам от трудните решения
Маргарита Николова е съгласна да стане служебен премиер: Не бягам...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Димитър Главчев за поканата да стане служебен премиер: Склонен съм да приема Димитър Главчев за поканата да стане служебен премиер: Склонен съм да приема
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Четирима души са задържани във връзка със спирането на едни от най-големите торент сайтове у нас Четирима души са задържани във връзка със спирането на едни от най-големите торент сайтове у нас
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Залят мост отново прекъсна единствената пътна връзка за шест села в Община Ардино Залят мост отново прекъсна единствената пътна връзка за шест села в Община Ардино
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Политически декларации в НС за Деня на почит към жертвите на...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Енергийно примирие – кога ще настъпи паузата във войната в...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
По света
Лекари от Бургас спасиха дете, предозирало лекарство за епилепсия,...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Близо година след пожара: Тревненската школа остава без покрив
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ