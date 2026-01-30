Fifth 'Yes': Deputy President of National Audit Office, Silvia Kadreva, Says She Was Ready to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister

The Deputy President of the National Audit Office, Silvia Kadreva, has met President Iliana Iotova on January 30 as part of the constitutional procedure for appointing a caretaker government. After the talks, Kadreva told reporters whether she was prepared to take on the role of caretaker prime minister.

“I stated that I do not run away from responsibility. I told the President clearly: yes, I accept,” she said.

Earlier today, following a meeting with President Iotova, the President of the National Audit Office, Dimitar Glavchev, said he was ready to assume the post of caretaker prime minister. His deputy, Margarita Nikolova, has also said she is willing to take on the position.

So far, readiness to assume the role has also been expressed by Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova and Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov. The remaining officials who appeared earlier this week at the Presidency have withdrawn from consideration.

After the consultations conclude today, the President should decide whom to entrust with forming a caretaker government. The date of the early parliamentary elections will depend on the signing of the decree appointing it, with the elections required to be held within two months.