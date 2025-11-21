Free-Roaming Animals Continue to Pose Danger on Main Roads in Southwestern Bulgaria

The problem of animals roaming freely on main roads in southwestern Bulgaria remains unresolved. One of the most affected routes is the Simitli–Bansko road, which has seen more than 50 reports of animals on the road.

“Three road safety commissions have addressed this problem as a key issue. Unfortunately, I cannot hide my disappointment, even at the risk of offending some institutions, that sufficient measures are not being taken,” said Blagoevgrad Governor Georgi Dinev on the programme The Day Begins.

He added that stricter penalties are needed for individuals who fail to control their animals.