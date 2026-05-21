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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

From the train window: Bulgaria’s State Railways company promotes tourist destinations with a photography competition

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Bulgaria’s State Railways company (BDZ) is organising a photography competition entitled “Accessible Tourist Destinations in Bulgaria by Train”, in which all lovers of train travel and nature walks can participate with their own original photographs. The aim of the competition is to promote the opportunity to travel by train to attractive tourist destinations across the country’s richly endowed natural landscapes. In this way, participants will be able to enjoy the beauty of nature from the train window and appreciate the pleasure of travelling by train in Bulgaria.

A key requirement of the competition is that participants must submit photographs from at least one of the 12 selected landmarks, all of which are accessible by train. The destinations include:

  • Momina Skala stop – the longest pedestrian bridge in Bulgaria over the Studen Kladenets reservoir, the only access route to the village of Lisitsite;
  • Cherepish stop – Cherepish Monastery;
  • Lakatnik station – Lakatnik Rocks, “Petrenski Dol” eco-trail;
  • Bacho Kiro stop – Bacho Kiro Cave and Dryanovo Monastery;
  • Bov station – Vasil Levski Eco-trail and “Pod Kamiko” eco-trail;
  • Skakavitsa stop – Polska Skakavitsa Waterfall;
  • Kalishta stop – Pchelina Reservoir and chapel " St. John Letni";
  • Madara stop – the Madara Horseman;
  • Dobrina stop, Provadia – the medieval Ovech Fortress;
  • Beloslav station – the Glass Museum and the submarine Slava;
  • Karlukovo stop – Prohodna Cave and the “Eyes of God” phenomenon, “Sedmvoratitsa” eco-trail, St Nicholas Rock Monastery, and the “Strupanitsa” rock formation;
  • Asparuhovo station – The Wonderful Rocks and Tsonevo Dam.

The competition will begin on 23 May with a special tourist train journey on the Dimitrovgrad–Momchilgrad–Dimitrovgrad route, which will stop at Momina Skala, one of the featured destinations.

Photographs may be submitted in digital format to the email address: konkurs@bdz.bg. Following a selection process, 12 photographs will be chosen for inclusion in the production of an annual multi-page calendar. The authors of the selected images will be among the first recipients of the limited-edition calendar for the coming year in its final form.

Through this photography competition, BDZ highlights the enjoyable side of train travel, giving participants the opportunity to visit each of the 12 selected destinations throughout the summer season until the end of September. From all participants who complete the requirement of visiting and submitting images from all 12 destinations, three winners will be selected, each receiving two train tickets for travel to Istanbul.

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