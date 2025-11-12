Government Reports 65 Cases of Unjustified Price Increases Amid Euro Adoption Monitoring

More than 250 traders across the country are checked
Following a meeting of the Euro Mechanism at the Council of Ministers on November 12, it was announced that 65 cases of unjustified price hikes have already been identified across the country. More than 250 retailers are currently under inspection.
According to the government, the adaptation period—during which institutions issued only warnings and recommendations—has now ended. Authorities will begin imposing sanctions on businesses found to be raising prices without justification.