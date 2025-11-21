Hundreds of Air Pollution Complaints Reported in Veliko Tarnovo

Three mobile stations installed to monitor air quality
Since the beginning of this week, three monitoring stations have been tracking air quality in Veliko Tarnovo.
The move follows hundreds of complaints about pollution from a large local wood-processing enterprise. Over the past few weeks, dozens of residents reported on social media that heavy smoke had spread across the city, worsening air quality.
The company held a press conference, announcing plans to invest over €20 million in upgrading its purification systems. “For now, we are below the established limits, and the results confirm this,” said company management.
“We receive the most complaints from the ‘Buzludzha’ district regarding odours and poor air quality. Air quality monitoring will continue for about ten more days, after which the results will be analysed and published,” said Stanislav Stanchev, director of the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water (RIEW) – Veliko Tarnovo, on the programme The Day Begins on Movember 21.