Hundreds of Air Pollution Complaints Reported in Veliko Tarnovo

Since the beginning of this week, three monitoring stations have been tracking air quality in Veliko Tarnovo.

The move follows hundreds of complaints about pollution from a large local wood-processing enterprise. Over the past few weeks, dozens of residents reported on social media that heavy smoke had spread across the city, worsening air quality.

The company held a press conference, announcing plans to invest over €20 million in upgrading its purification systems. “For now, we are below the established limits, and the results confirm this,” said company management.