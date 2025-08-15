Inflation for July Is 1.7%, National Statistics

Inflation for July stood at 1.7%, the National Statistics Office reported today, August 15. This is the second-highest monthly inflation rate of the year, after that recorded in January.

Year-on-year inflation for July, compared to the same month last year, is 5.3%.

The largest price increases were registered in holiday packages and tourist trips, as well as in international flights. Among food items, the most notable rises were in leafy vegetables, apples, peppers, and ice cream.

The biggest price drops were observed in potatoes and cabbage, liquefied petroleum gas (propane-butane), and footwear.