НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Innovative surgery in Burgas: A woman's leg saved with a 3D bioprinter

Doctors in the coastal city of Burgas performed a surgery that saved a woman's leg using a 3D bioprinter and artificial intelligence. This was the first time such technology has been employed at the c...

Innovative surgery in Burgas: A woman's leg saved with a 3D bioprinter
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
12:20, 27.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

Doctors in the coastal city of Burgas performed a surgery that saved a woman's leg using a 3D bioprinter and artificial intelligence. This was the first time such technology has been employed at the city's state-owned hospital, offering new hope for patients at risk of amputation.

The procedure was performed on 63-year-old Radka Yankova, who has had diabetes for over 20 years. As a result of complications that caused loss of sensation in her limbs, Radka suffered a severe injury to her left leg, extending down to the bone.

Radka had been suffering for months with a non-healing 5-centimetre wound on her foot. Doctors decided to apply an experimental technique that involved taking adipose tissue from her abdomen. The innovative approach uses artificial intelligence to precisely scan the wound, while the bioprinter creates a customized fat graft that fits perfectly over the wound to promote healing.

Dr. Maya Todorova Stoyanova from the Vascular Surgery Clinic at the egeneral hospital in Burgas explained the process: “With the help of artificial intelligence, we capture the wound’s details, and the bioprinter prints the fat tissue to match it exactly.”

Following the successful procedure, Radka expressed hope that she would soon be able to walk again. The surgery not only accelerates healing but also prevents bacteria from entering the wound, significantly reducing recovery time compared to traditional methods.

This breakthrough offers new possibilities for treating complex wounds and preventing amputations, marking a significant advancement in medical technology and patient care in Bulgaria.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

Още EN

Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
22:21, 27.11.2024
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
21:09, 27.11.2024
Още от: Health
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
Bulgaria continues to rank first in mortality rates within the EU, even after the COVID-19 pandemic
Bulgaria continues to rank first in mortality rates within the EU, even after the COVID-19 pandemic
Innovative surgery in Burgas: A woman's leg saved with a 3D bioprinter
Innovative surgery in Burgas: A woman's leg saved with a 3D bioprinter
Топ 24
Най-четени
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни от ЕС заради правилата за киберсигурност
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни...
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват лекари в небрежност
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
НА ЖИВО: За осми път парламентът прави опит за избор на председател
НА ЖИВО: За осми път парламентът прави опит за избор на председател
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
ЕП гласува състава на новата Европейска комисия
ЕП гласува състава на новата Европейска комисия
Тяло на 21-годишен младеж е открито в коритото на река Огоста; има задържан
Тяло на 21-годишен младеж е открито в коритото на река Огоста; има задържан