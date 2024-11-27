Innovative surgery in Burgas: A woman's leg saved with a 3D bioprinter

Doctors in the coastal city of Burgas performed a surgery that saved a woman's leg using a 3D bioprinter and artificial intelligence. This was the first time such technology has been employed at the city's state-owned hospital, offering new hope for patients at risk of amputation.

The procedure was performed on 63-year-old Radka Yankova, who has had diabetes for over 20 years. As a result of complications that caused loss of sensation in her limbs, Radka suffered a severe injury to her left leg, extending down to the bone.

Radka had been suffering for months with a non-healing 5-centimetre wound on her foot. Doctors decided to apply an experimental technique that involved taking adipose tissue from her abdomen. The innovative approach uses artificial intelligence to precisely scan the wound, while the bioprinter creates a customized fat graft that fits perfectly over the wound to promote healing.

Dr. Maya Todorova Stoyanova from the Vascular Surgery Clinic at the egeneral hospital in Burgas explained the process: “With the help of artificial intelligence, we capture the wound’s details, and the bioprinter prints the fat tissue to match it exactly.”

Following the successful procedure, Radka expressed hope that she would soon be able to walk again. The surgery not only accelerates healing but also prevents bacteria from entering the wound, significantly reducing recovery time compared to traditional methods.

This breakthrough offers new possibilities for treating complex wounds and preventing amputations, marking a significant advancement in medical technology and patient care in Bulgaria.



Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News