Inspection Uncovers 42 Fraudulent Building Permits in Varna

A total of 42 certificates of tolerance for construction across the entire municipality of Varna are falsified. This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Shishkov, to journalists regarding the case in the Baba Alino area in Varna. He took part in the national meeting of local and central executive authorities on June 18.

The Minister stated that the verification of certificates of tolerance, which number over 800, is still ongoing. The findings concerning these 42 certificates are based on the review of more than 300 documents. It has been established that 41–42 buildings were not constructed before 2001, as they do not appear on orthophoto maps from 2019.

“For all the others that were not part of the cadastral map, we have serious doubts,” the Minister said. Across the entire municipality of Varna, illegal transformer stations have also been identified, Minister Shishkov stated.

“They have widely allowed illegal construction and the issuing of illegal certificates of tolerance. Clearly, the mechanism has been operating from 2023 until now,” Shishkov said.

Regarding the entire Baba Alino area, the Regional Minister reported that illegal construction of one transformer station has been identified, and information is being requested from the local electricity distribution company.

A check by the Regional Directorate for National Construction Control (RDNSC) – Varna has found three transformer stations within the Baba Alino area.

Asked who was responsible for controlling illegal construction — the Directorate for National Construction Control (DNCC) or the municipality — Ivan Shishkov said that the municipality is responsible for illegal construction there, while DNCC is responsible for transformer stations. He added that DNCC is now doing its job, but he does not know why it did not do so earlier, and he does not wish to excuse it.

According to the Minister, however, DNCC cannot act without a signal. He said the silence of the local authorities is problematic, including in cases where cooperation with state authorities could have been sought.

“Now we are all making noise, and the ball of yarn is starting to unravel,” Shishkov said.

He stressed that the state is beginning to fulfil its role and carry out checks one by one. However, when everything has been done in a way that prevents discussion and transparency, it is naturally impossible for institutions that want to work to do so. Information did not reach DNCC employees, Ivan Shishkov stated.

He suggested that it may turn out there are active transformer stations supplying electricity to certain buildings without being officially approved for use. According to the Minister, this is an extremely large-scale organisation of illegal construction and violations of the Spatial Planning Act. The Baba Alino case will become emblematic of a practice that, in his view, may be widespread across Varna.

Ivan Shishkov announced that he has requested explanations from the head of the Varna Water and Sewerage company regarding the Baba Alino case. He also confirmed that the Director of the Varna Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Service will be dismissed as soon as he reports to work, adding that the dismissal order has already been issued.