БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Радев: Няма да допуснем санкции, които рефлектират...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Inspection Uncovers 42 Fraudulent Building Permits in Varna

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
EN
Запази
казусът баба алино собственици незаконния комплекс варна внесли петиция искане спиране събарянето
Снимка: BTA

A total of 42 certificates of tolerance for construction across the entire municipality of Varna are falsified. This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Ivan Shishkov, to journalists regarding the case in the Baba Alino area in Varna. He took part in the national meeting of local and central executive authorities on June 18.

The Minister stated that the verification of certificates of tolerance, which number over 800, is still ongoing. The findings concerning these 42 certificates are based on the review of more than 300 documents. It has been established that 41–42 buildings were not constructed before 2001, as they do not appear on orthophoto maps from 2019.

“For all the others that were not part of the cadastral map, we have serious doubts,” the Minister said. Across the entire municipality of Varna, illegal transformer stations have also been identified, Minister Shishkov stated.

“They have widely allowed illegal construction and the issuing of illegal certificates of tolerance. Clearly, the mechanism has been operating from 2023 until now,” Shishkov said.

Regarding the entire Baba Alino area, the Regional Minister reported that illegal construction of one transformer station has been identified, and information is being requested from the local electricity distribution company.

A check by the Regional Directorate for National Construction Control (RDNSC) – Varna has found three transformer stations within the Baba Alino area.

Asked who was responsible for controlling illegal construction — the Directorate for National Construction Control (DNCC) or the municipality — Ivan Shishkov said that the municipality is responsible for illegal construction there, while DNCC is responsible for transformer stations. He added that DNCC is now doing its job, but he does not know why it did not do so earlier, and he does not wish to excuse it.

According to the Minister, however, DNCC cannot act without a signal. He said the silence of the local authorities is problematic, including in cases where cooperation with state authorities could have been sought.

“Now we are all making noise, and the ball of yarn is starting to unravel,” Shishkov said.

He stressed that the state is beginning to fulfil its role and carry out checks one by one. However, when everything has been done in a way that prevents discussion and transparency, it is naturally impossible for institutions that want to work to do so. Information did not reach DNCC employees, Ivan Shishkov stated.

He suggested that it may turn out there are active transformer stations supplying electricity to certain buildings without being officially approved for use. According to the Minister, this is an extremely large-scale organisation of illegal construction and violations of the Spatial Planning Act. The Baba Alino case will become emblematic of a practice that, in his view, may be widespread across Varna.

Ivan Shishkov announced that he has requested explanations from the head of the Varna Water and Sewerage company regarding the Baba Alino case. He also confirmed that the Director of the Varna Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Service will be dismissed as soon as he reports to work, adding that the dismissal order has already been issued.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Пет непълнолетни момчета пострадаха при катастрофа в Горна Оряховица (СНИМКИ)
1
Пет непълнолетни момчета пострадаха при катастрофа в Горна...
Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата с деца в Горна Оряховица (ВИДЕО)
2
Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата с деца в...
Започна изкупуването на череши в Кюстендилско, производителите са недоволни от цените
3
Започна изкупуването на череши в Кюстендилско, производителите са...
Хванаха 41-годишен шофьор с „книжка от интернет“ в Кюстендилско
4
Хванаха 41-годишен шофьор с „книжка от интернет“ в...
Задържаха училищен директор и бизнесмен за злоупотреби по обществена поръчка в Кърджали
5
Задържаха училищен директор и бизнесмен за злоупотреби по...
Кириан Жаке спря Григор Димитров на четвъртфиналите в Дъблин
6
Кириан Жаке спря Григор Димитров на четвъртфиналите в Дъблин

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
2
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи възнаграждения от висши държавни ръководни кадри
3
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи...
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
4
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал Чарлз III
5
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал...
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо Г. Данов“ за цялостен принос в книжовната литература
6
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо...

More from: Bulgaria

Cherry Picking in Bulgaria’s Kyustendil Region Has Begun; Producers Dissatisfied with the Prices
Cherry Picking in Bulgaria’s Kyustendil Region Has Begun; Producers Dissatisfied with the Prices
Only 17% of Household Waste in Bulgaria Is Recycled, Compared with an EU Average of Around 48% Only 17% of Household Waste in Bulgaria Is Recycled, Compared with an EU Average of Around 48%
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfil Its Commitments to NATO, Said Defence Minister Stoyanov at a Meeting of Alliance’s Member States Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfil Its Commitments to NATO, Said Defence Minister Stoyanov at a Meeting of Alliance’s Member States
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Issuing of Demolition Orders for 13 Illegal Sructures in the Baba Alino Area near Varna Is Set to Begin Issuing of Demolition Orders for 13 Illegal Sructures in the Baba Alino Area near Varna Is Set to Begin
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Crash into an Electric Pole: Five Underage Boys Injured in a Road Accident in Gorna Oryahovitsa Crash into an Electric Pole: Five Underage Boys Injured in a Road Accident in Gorna Oryahovitsa
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Parliament Approves at Second Reading the Increase in the Debt Ceiling By Up To €3.8 Billion Parliament Approves at Second Reading the Increase in the Debt Ceiling By Up To €3.8 Billion
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Въздушни линейки транспортираха две от децата, пострадали при катастрофата в Горна Оряховица
Въздушни линейки транспортираха две от децата, пострадали при...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Проверка разкри 42 неистински удостоверения за строежи във Варна Проверка разкри 42 неистински удостоверения за строежи във Варна
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Сделката между САЩ и Иран: Меморандумът между двете страни влиза в сила Сделката между САЩ и Иран: Меморандумът между двете страни влиза в сила
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Парламентът одобри и на второ четене вдигането на тавана на дълга с до 3,8 млрд. евро Парламентът одобри и на второ четене вдигането на тавана на дълга с до 3,8 млрд. евро
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев: Няма да допуснем санкции, които рефлектират негативно...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Четирима души получиха шанс за живот след донорска ситуация
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Одити в БДЖ, НКЖИ и "Български пощи" разпореди министърът...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
1/4 от суровото мляко у нас е с лоша хигиена, започва засилен...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ