Inspections Underway on Riverbeds and Gullies in Varna Region Amid Flood-Risk Concerns

Some of them have been found to be overgrown with vegetation and dangerous
The hydraulic capacity of 12 riverbeds and gullies in the Varna region has been inspected by experts from the district administration.
Some of the waterways were found to be overgrown with vegetation and considered potentially dangerous.
“This gully was built before 1995, and for more than 35 years no repair work has been carried out. There are sections where the concrete lining has been compromised. We have received reports from the ‘Port of Varna–West’ of terminal flooding. The channel is lined with concrete on both sides, but the concrete is no longer visible under the vegetation. It needs to be cleared so the damaged sections can be identified, followed by full design work and repairs,” said Milen Iliev, senior expert at the Varna District Administration.