Journalist and MP Lyuben Dilov Jr Dies

Lyuben Dilov Jr, a Member of Parliament, has died. The news was announced in a Facebook post by Boyko Borisov, leader of GERB.

“Farewell, Lyubo Dilov. I have lost a friend, a remarkable personality, a talented writer and a man of exceptional humour and strong civic convictions. My deepest condolences go to his family, relatives, friends and to all those who respected and loved him,” Borisov wrote.

Lyuben Lyubenov Dilov was a writer, journalist, politician, producer, screenwriter and television presenter. He was born on 19 November 1964 in Sofia. He was the son of Lyuben Dilov (1927–2008), one of Bulgaria’s most prominent science-fiction authors.

He graduated from the 32nd Secondary School in Sofia and later completed a degree in Print Media at the Faculty of Journalism of Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski.

Dilov served as a member of parliament in the 40th, 45th, 46th, 47th, 48th, 49th, 50th and 51st National Assemblies. As an MP, he was an active member of the parliamentary committees on tourism and on culture and media. He was also elected to the 52nd National Assembly but was unable to take the oath of office.

Dilov was a satirical writer, screenwriter for television and film productions, author and producer of numerous media projects, journalist and politician, according to the website of the "Gergyovden" movement, of which he is honorary chairman.

Before entering politics, he worked as an editor for several print publications, including the newspaper Pogled and the magazine Literaturna Akademiya. (Literary Academy).

Dilov was among the creators and leading figures behind some of Bulgaria’s most influential television programmes, including Ku-Ku (1990–1994), Kanaleto (1995–2004), Hashove (1998–2000), and Slavi's Show (2000–2003). He was also the founder and editor-in-chief of the satirical daily newspaper Ku-Ku and created Bulgaria’s first private nationwide daily radio programme, The Glory of Slavi.

photos by BGNES/archive

One of Dilov’s memorable reflections on politics and life was captured in a short interview:

– Politics is…?

“A mud bath. It is good for public health, but it is still a mud bath.”

– Is it worth it?

“There is always a point.”

– What would you like to write now?

“A children’s fairy tale.”

– Will we be all right?

“Without a doubt.”

– The meeting you dream of having?

“I would very much like to talk with Jorge Luis Borges, but my Spanish is only good enough to shout ‘olé’ when a bull is charging at me.”





