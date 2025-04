Television journalist Dilyana Grozdanova has passed away. The sad news was confirmed to BNT by her close relatives on April 22.

Dilyana Grozdanova was born on November 4, 1957, in Sofia. She graduated with a degree in Journalism from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski.”

Her career began at the Bulgarian National Radio and the Bulgarian National Television. She later became the host of the programme "Otzvuk" (Echo) on BNT.