Justice Minister Seeks Suspension of Administrative Head of Sofia City Prosecutor's Office

Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov has asked the Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council to suspend Emilia Rusinova, the administrative head of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SCP), from office – both from her managerial duties and from her position as a prosecutor, the Ministry of Justice said on July 2.

The request argues that, with disciplinary proceedings seeking her dismissal already under way, Rusinova could exercise her powers to influence prosecutors and investigators in both the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

Her access to official information, as well as her authority over the careers of magistrates, could hinder the objective, impartial and comprehensive collection of documents relevant to the disciplinary proceedings. The proceedings were opened on 13 May 2026 over alleged breaches of the Code of Ethical Conduct for Bulgarian Prosecutors and Investigators that are said to have damaged the reputation of the judiciary. Information has been presented alleging that Rusinova demonstrated a close personal relationship with Petyo Petrov. He is the subject of investigations linked to the high-profile corruption case known as The Eight Dwarfs. Rusinova's continued exercise of her full powers could also obstruct proceedings related to that case by influencing the conduct of potential witnesses in the disciplinary proceedings.

Minister Naydenov submitted the request to the Prosecutors' College of the Supreme Judicial Council immediately after amendments to the Judicial System Act, granting him these powers, were promulgated. Without prejudging the outcome of the main proceedings, the justice minister is exercising his authority to ensure that all facts and circumstances relating to Prosecutor Rusinova's ethical conduct are fully established.