Kalin Stoyanov: I Filed a Complaint with Acting Chief Prosecutor and Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office Regarding “PNR-gate”

MP Kalin Stoyanov has filed a new electronic signal with Bulgaria’s Acting Prosecutor General and the head of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office regarding information he has received in connection with the international scandal known as “PNR-gate”, he announced on Facebook on July 9.

Stoyanov said the information available to him suggests that, in recent days, actions have been carried out within the Ministry of Interior, the State Agency for National Security (SANS) and the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) to remove electronic data and records that could be relevant to an investigation into the alleged improper use of information from the Passenger Name Record (PNR) system.

According to Stoyanov, employees connected to the case have been instructed not to comment on the matter, while system logs related to access to the PNR system and associated databases have allegedly been deleted.

In Parliament, Hamid Hamid from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) asked Parliament Speaker Michaela Dotsova for assistance in obtaining documents from the Interior Minister concerning the private flights of the MRF leader.

Hamid Hamid, MRF: "I ask you, in your capacity as Speaker, who chaired the sitting at the time and heard Demerdzhiev’s statement, to assist us today in obtaining these documents, because we are concerned that, entangled in his own lies, the Minister of Interior is already doing something with these documents. I insist on receiving these documents and ask for your assistance. Thank you."

Former Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov: I Will Report to OFAC That Bulgaria’s Current Minister of Interior Is a Person Facing Charges of Corruption