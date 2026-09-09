Labour Code Changes Approved, New Mechanism for Minimum Wage Introduced

The Council of Ministers today, September 9, approved amendments to the Labour Code introducing a new mechanism for setting the minimum wage, Social Affairs Minister Natalia Efremova said. She added that the mechanism had been developed in August jointly with the social partners.

“The amendments set out the criteria and specific measures for those criteria when determining the minimum wage. Every year, the government will be required to propose the relevant amount by 15 August, following consultations and genuine negotiations with the social partners, so that a new minimum wage can be proposed. Every three years, an assessment of its adequacy will be carried out.”

The Minister of Social Policy stressed that the aim was for the minimum wage to reach both 60% of the median wage and the level of the cost of living.

She stressed that the social partners would play a substantive role in determining the actual wage through negotiations.