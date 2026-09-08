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Two Helicopters Join Rescue Operation after Hang-Glider Pilot Crashes in Stara Planina Mountains

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Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
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два хеликоптера включиха спасителна акция паднал делтапланерист хижа соколна стара планина видео
Снимка: Fire fighting service - Plovdiv

Two helicopters have joined a rescue operation for a hang-glider pilot who crashed near Sokorna Hut in the Stara Planina mountains.

The incident occurred during a competition and, according to initial information, the injured man is a Chinese national.

The emergency was reported on 112 and, despite the difficult terrain, the first mountain rescuer managed to reach the man shortly after 15:10. However, the location makes transporting him extremely difficult. Ground teams are still making their way to the site, and it will take them at least two hours to reach it on foot.

That is why it was decided to deploy a military helicopter and an air ambulance as part of the rescue operation.

A crew from the 24th Air Base in Krumovo took off at 18:51 with a Bell 206 helicopter to join the search in the area of Mount Golyam Kademliya, part of the Triglav massif in the Stara Planina.

The air ambulance was also deployed later.

The entire operation is being coordinated by Stara Zagora Regional Governor Assoc Prof Kaloyan Damyanov, who is maintaining constant contact with the emergency services.

Meanwhile, the regional administration said the situation elsewhere in the region was calm. The major fire near the Zmeyovo training ground has now been completely extinguished, and the municipalities have reported no other emergencies.

More information about the foreign national’s condition is expected once the operation is completed.

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