Investments Near Plovdiv: PM Radev Attends the Opening of New Production Facilities at a Chinese Plant

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and ministers from his cabinet are visiting the Trakia Economic Zone, the fastest-growing industrial area in the country.

The prime minister is attending the official opening of new production capacity at a Chinese automotive parts plant. The company manufactures aluminium components for leading firms in the global automotive industry.

Later, the prime minister also attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a plant producing saline solution and medical supplies near the village of Tsaratsovo.

The investment is expected to reach 7 million euros, with plans to create 35 new jobs.

Photos: BTA

At the end of his visit to the Plovdiv region today, Rumen Radev will also visit a site on the ring road, where he will inspect the progress of construction work.