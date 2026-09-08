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Investments Near Plovdiv: PM Radev Attends the Opening of New Production Facilities at a Chinese Plant

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Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
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инвестиции пловдив румен радев присъства откриване мощности китайски завод
Снимка: BTA

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and ministers from his cabinet are visiting the Trakia Economic Zone, the fastest-growing industrial area in the country.

The prime minister is attending the official opening of new production capacity at a Chinese automotive parts plant. The company manufactures aluminium components for leading firms in the global automotive industry.

Later, the prime minister also attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a plant producing saline solution and medical supplies near the village of Tsaratsovo.

The investment is expected to reach 7 million euros, with plans to create 35 new jobs.

Photos: BTA

At the end of his visit to the Plovdiv region today, Rumen Radev will also visit a site on the ring road, where he will inspect the progress of construction work.

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