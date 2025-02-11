Landslide hinders traffic in the direction of Troyan

A landslide on the road about 5 km from the village of Kârnare, near Karlovo (Southern Central Bulgaria), in the direction of Troyan is causing traffic disruptions. Vehicles are required to pass through only one lane. The report was made to the emergency services at 18:00 on February 11.

Measures have been taken to clear the road, and traffic safety is being ensured by a patrol from the Karlovo Police Department, according to the press office of the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

