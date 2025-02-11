НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Landslide hinders traffic in the direction of Troyan

It is located about 5 km from the village of Karnare

свлачище затруднява движението посока троян
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:13, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A landslide on the road about 5 km from the village of Kârnare, near Karlovo (Southern Central Bulgaria), in the direction of Troyan is causing traffic disruptions. Vehicles are required to pass through only one lane. The report was made to the emergency services at 18:00 on February 11.

Measures have been taken to clear the road, and traffic safety is being ensured by a patrol from the Karlovo Police Department, according to the press office of the Plovdiv Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

A new head of the energy exchange in Bulgaria has been appointed
A new head of the energy exchange in Bulgaria has been appointed
20:48, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 The path from vape to synthetic drugs: Fun can turn into tragedy
The path from vape to synthetic drugs: Fun can turn into tragedy
20:18, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
 94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
20:08, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The special operation in Sofia, during which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
The special operation in Sofia, during which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
19:24, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
 Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
19:20, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
Anti-flu measures lifted across the country, no districts in epidemic
18:41, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 The man who stabbed a driver after a car crash on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' was detained
The man who stabbed a driver after a car crash on 'Tsarigradsko Shose' was detained
18:27, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems
Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems
18:09, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
17:46, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
PM Zhelyazkov: INSAIT Institute has its place in the global race for AI development
16:33, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
 Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
Man stabbed after car crash in Sofia, police search for attacker
16:26, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
European Public Prosecutor's Office brought charges of fraud related to a public procurement for trolleybuses in Vratsa
15:52, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
The path from vape to synthetic drugs: Fun can turn into tragedy
The path from vape to synthetic drugs: Fun can turn into tragedy
94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
94% of Bulgarians are dissatisfied with their salaries
The special operation in Sofia, during which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
The special operation in Sofia, during which vapes containing marijuana and nitrous oxide were seized, continues
Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
Special operation in Sofia: Vapes containing marijuana and laughing gas seized
Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems
Airport operators support introduction of anti-drone systems
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
Economic Policy Committee in Parliament adopted a complete ban on vapes
Топ 24
Най-четени
Задържаха мъжа, който намушка шофьор след катастрофа на "Цариградско шосе"
Задържаха мъжа, който намушка шофьор след катастрофа на...
Жестокост над животни: В Бургас неизвестни извършители тровят улични котки с антифриз
Жестокост над животни: В Бургас неизвестни извършители тровят...
Мъж е намушкан с нож след катастрофа в София, полицията издирва нападателя
Мъж е намушкан с нож след катастрофа в София, полицията издирва...
Силно земетресение разтърси Хърватия
Силно земетресение разтърси Хърватия
Как да разпознаем качествените млечни продукти?
Как да разпознаем качествените млечни продукти?
Делото "Дебора": Заканите за убийство са били част от доброволна любовна игра, твърди защитата на Георгиев
Делото "Дебора": Заканите за убийство са били част от...
Размяна на удари - войната между Русия и Украйна
Размяна на удари - войната между Русия и Украйна
Спецакция в София: Иззети са вейпове с марихуана и райски газ
Спецакция в София: Иззети са вейпове с марихуана и райски газ
Най-мощният разузнавателен дрон в света се включва в учение на НАТО, ще прелети и над България
Най-мощният разузнавателен дрон в света се включва в учение на...
Рубиалес: Попитах Джени Ермосо дали иска да я целуна и тя отвърна "окей"
Рубиалес: Попитах Джени Ермосо дали иска да я целуна и тя отвърна "окей"
Световната купа по художествена гимнастика в София ще приеме състезателки от 50 държави
Световната купа по художествена гимнастика в София ще приеме състезателки от 50 държави