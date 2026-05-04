БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Свлачището на пътя между Пампорово и Смолян никога не е...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Премиерът Гюров: Оставяме около 2 млрд. евро повече в...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова ще проведе утре консултации с...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Landslide near Pamporovo: The Terrain Continues to Slide

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
EN
Запази
извършват оглед свлачището затвори участък пътя смолян пампорово
Снимка: БТА

The new Regional Development Minister will also face the challenge of addressing the active landslide on the Smolyan–Pamporovo road (Southern Bulgaria) and the disruption of the shortest route between the two settlements. The terrain continues to slide. Geological surveys on site remain impossible for now. The immediate priority is to improve the condition of the two alternative routes through the Rojen and Prevala mountain passes, which are currently carrying traffic. No new large-scale landslides have been recorded, but the landslide remains active and continues to expand.

Engineer Marin Kushev, Director of the Smolyan Regional Road Administration: “We have certainly prevented worse developments. The actual scale exceeds the initially reported 70 metres; it is now becoming clear that, beyond the building further down towards Smolyan, there may be another section of 70 to 100 metres that is also cracked.”

Geological surveys of the area cannot yet begin. Therefore, the Road Infrastructure Agency is considering the creation of an alternative road.

Engineer Kushev added: “There is an existing road, currently a single-lane route. We still need to clarify the ownership of the land through which it passes.”

However, this procedure will take considerable time, which is why the regional authorities are taking measures to improve the current diversion routes.

Nikolay Melemov, Mayor of Smolyan: “More than 1,000 vehicles pass through daily. If you do the maths, that’s an extra million kilometres per month. This means financial losses, wasted time and inconvenience.”

Asen Rashev, employee in Pamporovo: “At the moment, the closed road only affects those working in Pamporovo, as we are outside the peak season. But from 1 June, when holidays begin and people travel not only to Smolyan but also to Pamporovo, the situation will become more difficult. Fifteen kilometres in one direction and 15 kilometres in the other will certainly create problems.”

The tourism sector fears a failure of the summer season.

Ralitsa Stancheva, Chair of the Hotel Association: “The declared state of emergency has caused considerable panic among people, and not knowing where Raykovski Livadi is, they have started cancelling reservations.”

Reservations have fallen by 20% since Friday. A re-inspection of the Pamporovo dam has also been ordered.

Zarko Marinov, District Governor of Smolyan: “In order to ensure there is no leakage from the dam that could have saturated the soil and triggered this landslide.”

The District Governor will submit a report to the Prime Minister on the current situation and the work of the institutions.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

БНТ излъчва Giro d'Italia с исторически старт от България
1
БНТ излъчва Giro d'Italia с исторически старт от България
Жълт код: Отново опасност от слани, през деня в София температурите ще се повишат до 17°
2
Жълт код: Отново опасност от слани, през деня в София температурите...
Над София ще се изпълняват тренировъчни полети във връзка с подготовката за отбелязване на Деня на храбростта
3
Над София ще се изпълняват тренировъчни полети във връзка с...
„Триумфът на въображението“: Над 300 творби на Салвадор Дали в Перник
4
„Триумфът на въображението“: Над 300 творби на Салвадор...
Николай Денков: Искаме да правим национална партия, но трябва да влезем в малките населени места
5
Николай Денков: Искаме да правим национална партия, но трябва да...
Президентът Илияна Йотова ще проведе утре консултации с парламентарните групи в 52-рото Народно събрание
6
Президентът Илияна Йотова ще проведе утре консултации с...

Най-четени

Трагедия на пътя: Петима души загинаха при тежка катастрофа край Ботевград
1
Трагедия на пътя: Петима души загинаха при тежка катастрофа край...
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
2
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията на българските авиокомпании
3
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията...
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
4
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
5
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
Българка от фалирала авиокомпания в САЩ: Билетите ще поскъпнат драстично, пътуването на обикновените хора ще стане почти невъзможно
6
Българка от фалирала авиокомпания в САЩ: Билетите ще поскъпнат...

More from: Bulgaria

16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed a Peer in Veliko Tarnovo
16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed a Peer in Veliko Tarnovo
Dead Dolphins Found along the Black Sea Coast near Varna and Sunny Beach, Regional Environmental Inspectorates Notified Dead Dolphins Found along the Black Sea Coast near Varna and Sunny Beach, Regional Environmental Inspectorates Notified
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
Around 75,000 Vehicles Expected to Leave Sofia Ahead of St George’s Day - May 6 Around 75,000 Vehicles Expected to Leave Sofia Ahead of St George’s Day - May 6
Чете се за: 07:00 мин.
President Iotova: Bulgaria Is a Driving Force in European Connectivity and a Key Bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East President Iotova: Bulgaria Is a Driving Force in European Connectivity and a Key Bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
State of Emergency Declared in Kyustendil Due to Frost Damage State of Emergency Declared in Kyustendil Due to Frost Damage
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Major Landslide Has Cut off a 300-Metre Section of Pamporovo–Smolyan Road, Restoring It Likely to Take at Least Six Months Major Landslide Has Cut off a 300-Metre Section of Pamporovo–Smolyan Road, Restoring It Likely to Take at Least Six Months
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Путин обяви примирие с Украйна за 8 и 9 май
Путин обяви примирие с Украйна за 8 и 9 май
Чете се за: 00:07 мин.
По света
Новата власт: Кой ще влезе в редовния кабинет? Новата власт: Кой ще влезе в редовния кабинет?
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Хасърджиев излиза на свобода срещу 60 000 евро Хасърджиев излиза на свобода срещу 60 000 евро
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Свлачището край Пампорово: Теренът продължава да се свлича Свлачището край Пампорово: Теренът продължава да се свлича
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Кола се вряза в хора в Лайпциг - двама души са загинали
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
По света
"Проект свобода": Тръмп иска да изведе блокираните в...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
По света
Български евродепутати: Компромисите на докладчика за РСМ създават...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Първа репетиция на DARA: България открива втория полуфинал на...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ