Landslide near Pamporovo: The Terrain Continues to Slide

The new Regional Development Minister will also face the challenge of addressing the active landslide on the Smolyan–Pamporovo road (Southern Bulgaria) and the disruption of the shortest route between the two settlements. The terrain continues to slide. Geological surveys on site remain impossible for now. The immediate priority is to improve the condition of the two alternative routes through the Rojen and Prevala mountain passes, which are currently carrying traffic. No new large-scale landslides have been recorded, but the landslide remains active and continues to expand.

Engineer Marin Kushev, Director of the Smolyan Regional Road Administration: “We have certainly prevented worse developments. The actual scale exceeds the initially reported 70 metres; it is now becoming clear that, beyond the building further down towards Smolyan, there may be another section of 70 to 100 metres that is also cracked.”

Geological surveys of the area cannot yet begin. Therefore, the Road Infrastructure Agency is considering the creation of an alternative road.

Engineer Kushev added: “There is an existing road, currently a single-lane route. We still need to clarify the ownership of the land through which it passes.”

However, this procedure will take considerable time, which is why the regional authorities are taking measures to improve the current diversion routes.

Nikolay Melemov, Mayor of Smolyan: “More than 1,000 vehicles pass through daily. If you do the maths, that’s an extra million kilometres per month. This means financial losses, wasted time and inconvenience.” Asen Rashev, employee in Pamporovo: “At the moment, the closed road only affects those working in Pamporovo, as we are outside the peak season. But from 1 June, when holidays begin and people travel not only to Smolyan but also to Pamporovo, the situation will become more difficult. Fifteen kilometres in one direction and 15 kilometres in the other will certainly create problems.”

The tourism sector fears a failure of the summer season.

Ralitsa Stancheva, Chair of the Hotel Association: “The declared state of emergency has caused considerable panic among people, and not knowing where Raykovski Livadi is, they have started cancelling reservations.”

Reservations have fallen by 20% since Friday. A re-inspection of the Pamporovo dam has also been ordered.

Zarko Marinov, District Governor of Smolyan: “In order to ensure there is no leakage from the dam that could have saturated the soil and triggered this landslide.”

The District Governor will submit a report to the Prime Minister on the current situation and the work of the institutions.