President Iotova: Bulgaria Is a Driving Force in European Connectivity and a Key Bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East

President of the European Political Community Summit: Bulgaria is a driving force in building connectivity across Europe. South-Eastern Europe is a strategic bridge between our continent, Asia and the Middle East, said Head of State Iliana Iotova at the forum in Yerevan on May 4.

Connectivity is not only a strategic choice. It is a guarantee of our shared security – from the economy to defence. Bulgaria is not only an active partner, but also a driver of these processes, President Iotova said during discussions at the 8th summit of the European Political Community, held in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

The forum, held under the theme “Building the Future: Security and Stability in Europe”, brought together nearly 50 heads of state and government. The European Political Community aims to promote political dialogue and cooperation to strengthen security, stability and prosperity across the European continent.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “It is high time that national projects find their place within our shared geographical and economic connectivity. South-Eastern Europe is a strategic bridge between our continent, Asia and the Middle East. Times of crisis open up new opportunities.”

In her address, the President placed emphasis on projects related to energy and transport connectivity across Europe, in which Bulgaria plays an active role. “Global conflicts have taught us the hard way that we must develop our energy independence and diversify our energy sources,” Iotova said, highlighting the key role of the gas interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria in diversification efforts.

The Head of State stressed that Bulgaria was among the first countries to expand the capacity of its gas storage facilities following the 2022 gas crisis. She pointed to the significance of one of the largest projects – the Vertical Gas Corridor, which will connect Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary. The Bulgarian section of the project is nearly complete.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “We are working to expand renewable energy infrastructure, particularly along the Black Sea coast, as well as through solar systems.”

She highlighted that Bulgaria is one of the strongest and most consistent supporters of clean and safe nuclear energy, noting that the European Union is only now reassessing its position on the issue. The President also underlined the importance of transport connectivity.

Iliana Itova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “We are calling for the acceleration of the construction of Corridor 8, which will link Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Albania – effectively connecting the Adriatic with the Black Sea. This is an important project not only economically, but also from a security perspective, not just for the region but for Europe as a whole.”

She stressed that these projects are important for the integration of the Western Balkan countries, contributing both to bilateral connectivity and to Europe’s wider transport arteries. The President also called for the development of the Trans-European Transport Network – a large-scale project to build infrastructure for different modes of transport across Europe. Iotova further highlighted the importance of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, which will enhance connectivity between Europe and Asia.

The Head of State once again stressed the importance of building an additional bridge over the Danube River and completing the transport link between Silistra and Călărași. In her address, the President noted that Bulgaria has strengthened the role of its Black Sea ports.

Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “These are projects that are important not only for the economy, but also for the security of the continent.”

She added that Bulgaria is developing industrial zones around major cities to attract investment and ensure the security of regional supply chains. The President also highlighted Bulgaria’s strong position in the development of new technologies, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Bulgaria is one of six countries selected by the European Commission to host an AI gigafactory.

The Head of State also emphasised the importance of the European Union’s multiannual financial framework.