47-Year-Old Woman from Lithuania Stabbed Four People in Varna

A 47-year-old woman stabbed four people in Varna. The attacker is a Lithuanian national and has been detained by the police.

The woman entered a grocery store in “Podvis” Street armed with a knife and began attacking people. In total, four individuals were injured. The severity of injuries to three of them is still being clarified, while the fourth has been examined and discharged.

The alert for the incident was received at 13:57 on May 4. A pre-trial investigation has been launched. Traffic in the area has been disrupted, and police teams are on site.

Source: BGNES