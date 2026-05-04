Scheme Involving Consumer Loans Obtained Using Falsified Identity Documents Uncovered

A scheme for the improper granting and misuse of consumer loans of significant amounts has been uncovered, spokesperson for the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office Desislava Petrova and Chief of the Economic Police Department at the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, Commissioner Ilcho Blagoev, said at a briefing on May 4.

The investigation began following a report from the bank from which the loans were taken out. The case concerns four loans totalling €30,000.

Five individuals – two women and three men – have been charged. They have no previous criminal records and are being held in custody as a preventive measure.

Commissioner Blagoev said that fake identity documents were used, and the loan applications and verification process were carried out through the bank’s mobile application.

Photos and video by Ministery of Interior