President Iotova: The Vertical Gas Corridor Is of Strategic Importance for the Security of the European Energy System

With its well-developed gas transmission network with neighbouring countries, Bulgaria is establishing itself as an important regional hub for the distribution of natural gas, Bulgaria's Head of State said during a discussion in Yerevan, the l press office of the Presidency said on May 4.

“The Vertical Gas Corridor has strategic importance for Europe’s energy security. Beyond its economic benefits, it also has political significance in times of serious geopolitical divisions and armed conflicts,” President Iotova emphasised at a high-level event on the theme “The Impact of the Vertical Gas Corridor on Regional Energy Security”.

The discussion took place alongside the 8th summit of the European Political Community in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

The conversation on the role of the Vertical Gas Corridor also included heads of state and government from Greece, Moldova, Ukraine, Serbia and Romania. The Vertical Gas Corridor is a strategic initiative aimed at ensuring energy security and diversifying natural gas supplies for countries in South-Eastern, Eastern and Central Europe.

In her speech, Iliiana Iotova emphasised that “Bulgartransgaz” is among the initiators of the idea for the sustainable expansion of gas transmission infrastructure in the region and was the first operator to launch targeted investments for the construction of the Vertical Gas Corridor.

The Head of State briefed participants in the meeting about Bulgaria’s projects for the development of gas infrastructure. For the current year, an increase in transmission capacity from Greece to Bulgaria is planned, in order to secure larger volumes of northbound flows from liquefied natural gas terminals in Greece, as well as an increase in transmission capacity from Bulgaria to Romania, to ensure greater flows towards Eastern and Central Europe. In 2027, the capacity of the interconnection point in Stara Zagora is expected to be expanded.

“Bulgaria is establishing itself as an important regional hub for the distribution of natural gas, with a well-developed gas transmission network connecting it with neighbouring countries. Our country plays a significant role in ensuring north–south flows, supporting diversification through access to LNG terminals in Greece, and strengthening links with Romania and Serbia,” President Iotova said.

The head of state underlined that the Vertical Gas Corridor is proof of what can be achieved through strategic partnership. “It is not only a system of gas pipelines, but a symbol of our shared commitment to energy independence, security and development,” Iliiana Iotova said, stressing the importance of cooperation and investment in infrastructure that ensures a stable and sustainable energy future for the region.