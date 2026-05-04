President Iliana Iotova Will Hold Consultations with the Parliamentary Groups in the 52nd Parliament on May 5

President Iliana Iotova will hold consultations with the parliamentary groups in the 52nd National Assembly, the head of state's press secretariat said on May 4.

After the meetings with the parliamentary-represented political formations, the head of state will make a statement to the media.

On Tuesday, May 5, at the presidential institution, the Head of State will receive

representatives of the parliamentary group of "Progressive Bulgaria"at 10.30;

at 11.30 a.m. - representatives of the parliamentary group of GERB-SDF;

at 12.30 - representatives of the parliamentary group of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms - MRF;

at 14.00 - representatives of the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria";

at 15.00 - representatives of the parliamentary group of "We Continue the Change";

at 16.00 - representatives of the parliamentary group of "Revival".

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The consultations between the President and the parliamentary groups are part of the process of forming a regular government. Once the talks are over, the constitutional procedure will kick in and the President will hand the first mandate to the largest parliamentary force 'Progressive Bulgaria'.