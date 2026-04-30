MPs Elected Six Deputy Speakers of Bulgaria's New Parliament

After taking the oath of office and electing a Speaker, MPs have also chosen six deputy Speakers of Bulgaria’s 52nd National Assembly.
They are:
- From “Progressive Bulgaria” — Ivan Angelov, 47, a PhD in Business Administration.
- From GERB–UDF— Raya Nazaryan, a lawyer with more than 15 years’ professional experience and former Speaker of the 50th and 51st National Assemblies.
- From “We Continue the Change” — Stoyu Stoev, an MP in the last three Parliaments.
- From “Democratic Bulgaria” — Atanas Atanasov, a lawyer with extensive parliamentary experience.
- From the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) — Dr Ayten Bayram Sabri, 39, with experience in public administration, management and finance; a former municipal secretary in Kardzhali, with banking experience, currently studying law at Sofia University, and fluent in English, French, German, Spanish and Turkish; an MP in the 51st National Assembly.
- From “Vazrazhdane” — Tsoncho Ganev, who has served as an MP in several Parliaments.