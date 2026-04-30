Members of Bulgaria's Newly-Elected Parliament Took an Oath in Office

Members of the 52nd National Assembly took the oath of office on April 30.

The first sitting of the new Parliament began at exactly 10:00, with 239 MPs registered in attendance.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The session was opened by the oldest MP, Rumen Milanov of “Progressive Bulgaria”, who rang the first bell. The formal proceedings took place in the presence of President Iliana Iotova.

The first task for the 240 MPs is the election of a Speaker. Among the names being discussed are former caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev, as well as legal experts Mihaela Dotsova and Prof. Yanka Tyankova, all from “Progressive Bulgaria”. “Vazrazhdane” has also announced that it will nominate its own candidate.

Paliamentary groups will present declarations outlining their priorities.





