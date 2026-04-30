Michaela Dotsova Elected as Speaker of Bulgaria's New Parlaiment

The largest parliamentary group, “Progressive Bulgaria”, has nominated Michaela Dotsova as Speaker of the 52nd National Assembly.

The 42-year-old, who holds a PhD in administrative law, was elected with the support of 188 MPs, while 49 voted to abstain.

The nomination put forward by “Vazrazhdane” — Petar Petrov — received the backing of 12 MPs, with 174 voting against and 50 in favour.

In her address to Parliament, Dr Dotsova said: “In April 1879, in Veliko Tarnovo, a constitution was adopted that shaped the development of post-Liberation Bulgaria. This constitution, modern for its time, defined Bulgaria as a state governed by the rule of law and as an independent country. One hundred and forty-seven years later, on the last day of April, we are once again faced with the challenge of restoring and strengthening a state governed by the rule of law and independence. The challenge before us is to restore good practices in Bulgarian lawmaking — to make the process predictable rather than rushed; to base it on debate rather than procedural formalism; to create legislation based on impact assessment rather than piecemeal decisions; and to be guided by sustainability rather than expediency. Bulgaria needs not only stable governance, but also the restoration of statehood. And statehood begins with respect for institutions. Let us remember that we, as MPs, are not here to serve the short horizon of the day, but the long horizon of the republic. History does not remember the loud, but the constructive. As first among equals, this is my appeal — to return to the rule of law and to defend the fundamental interests of the state. As Speaker, I will uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and strict adherence to the rules of the parliamentary republic. I will defend the dignity of the National Assembly as a leading institution of representative democracy. I will stand for quality and sustainability in the legislative process. The National Assembly is the temple of lawmaking — this is where constructive discussions and political debate should take place. Let the 52nd National Assembly be an example of political pluralism, dialogue and constructive work. I firmly believe that trust in democracy begins here, in this chamber. Let us be worthy of the traditions of Bulgarian parliamentarianism. Let us restore the authority of the National Assembly. Let us restore confidence that work here is carried out in the name of the law and in the interest of Bulgarian society, with faith in the power of the law, respect for the Constitution, and a sense of duty to the Bulgarian people. I wish the 52nd National Assembly every success.”

Dr Dotsova is the author of more than 13 academic publications and has participated in numerous conferences in the fields of local government, electoral processes and environmental law. Her doctoral thesis focuses on the legality control of acts adopted by municipal councils.

She is fluent in English and has professional experience in both public administration and the legislative sphere. Since 2017, her career has been linked to the Ministry of Environment and Water, where she served for more than seven years as Director of the Legal Affairs Directorate. Within the institution, she has also held the positions of Chief Secretary and Head of Cabinet.

She has also worked as a legal expert in the administration of the National Assembly and the Sofia District Administration.





