БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
11
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
БНТ 1 със специална програма на 1 май, посветена на 150...
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Временни промени в движението по пътища в страната заради...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Депутатите избраха шестима заместник-председатели на...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
22-етажен небостъргач в „Младост“: Общината...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Михаела Доцова е новият председател на Народното събрание
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Президентът Илияна Йотова: Няма малки и големи народи,...
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
Румен Миланов: Трябва да върнем силата на закона и да...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Депутатите от 52-рото Народно събрание положиха клетва
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Румен Радев за възможността да стане премиер: Има такава...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Michaela Dotsova Elected as Speaker of Bulgaria's New Parlaiment

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
EN
Запази
михаела доцова новият председател народното събрание
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

The largest parliamentary group, “Progressive Bulgaria”, has nominated Michaela Dotsova as Speaker of the 52nd National Assembly.

The 42-year-old, who holds a PhD in administrative law, was elected with the support of 188 MPs, while 49 voted to abstain.

The nomination put forward by “Vazrazhdane” — Petar Petrov — received the backing of 12 MPs, with 174 voting against and 50 in favour.

In her address to Parliament, Dr Dotsova said:

“In April 1879, in Veliko Tarnovo, a constitution was adopted that shaped the development of post-Liberation Bulgaria. This constitution, modern for its time, defined Bulgaria as a state governed by the rule of law and as an independent country. One hundred and forty-seven years later, on the last day of April, we are once again faced with the challenge of restoring and strengthening a state governed by the rule of law and independence.

The challenge before us is to restore good practices in Bulgarian lawmaking — to make the process predictable rather than rushed; to base it on debate rather than procedural formalism; to create legislation based on impact assessment rather than piecemeal decisions; and to be guided by sustainability rather than expediency.

Bulgaria needs not only stable governance, but also the restoration of statehood. And statehood begins with respect for institutions. Let us remember that we, as MPs, are not here to serve the short horizon of the day, but the long horizon of the republic. History does not remember the loud, but the constructive.

As first among equals, this is my appeal — to return to the rule of law and to defend the fundamental interests of the state. As Speaker, I will uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and strict adherence to the rules of the parliamentary republic. I will defend the dignity of the National Assembly as a leading institution of representative democracy. I will stand for quality and sustainability in the legislative process.

The National Assembly is the temple of lawmaking — this is where constructive discussions and political debate should take place. Let the 52nd National Assembly be an example of political pluralism, dialogue and constructive work. I firmly believe that trust in democracy begins here, in this chamber.

Let us be worthy of the traditions of Bulgarian parliamentarianism. Let us restore the authority of the National Assembly. Let us restore confidence that work here is carried out in the name of the law and in the interest of Bulgarian society, with faith in the power of the law, respect for the Constitution, and a sense of duty to the Bulgarian people.

I wish the 52nd National Assembly every success.”

Dr Dotsova is the author of more than 13 academic publications and has participated in numerous conferences in the fields of local government, electoral processes and environmental law. Her doctoral thesis focuses on the legality control of acts adopted by municipal councils.

She is fluent in English and has professional experience in both public administration and the legislative sphere. Since 2017, her career has been linked to the Ministry of Environment and Water, where she served for more than seven years as Director of the Legal Affairs Directorate. Within the institution, she has also held the positions of Chief Secretary and Head of Cabinet.

She has also worked as a legal expert in the administration of the National Assembly and the Sofia District Administration.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Следващото заседание на парламента ще бъде на 7 май
1
Следващото заседание на парламента ще бъде на 7 май
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
2
Коя е Михаела Доцова?
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
3
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
Депутатите избраха шестима заместник-председатели на парламента
4
Депутатите избраха шестима заместник-председатели на парламента
"Продължаваме Промяната" декларира, че ще бъде конструктивна, но критична опозиция
5
"Продължаваме Промяната" декларира, че ще бъде...
Михаела Доцова е новият председател на Народното събрание
6
Михаела Доцова е новият председател на Народното събрание

Най-четени

След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно замърсяване и на първо по облъчване на хората
1
След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно...
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
2
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване за материалите и големината
3
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване...
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията на българските авиокомпании
4
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията...
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
5
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
6
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов

More from: Bulgaria

President Iotova: “There Are No Small or Big Nations, Only United or Divided Ones”
President Iotova: “There Are No Small or Big Nations, Only United or Divided Ones”
Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament Opens, Oldest MP Rumen Milanov Calls for Unity and Responsibility Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament Opens, Oldest MP Rumen Milanov Calls for Unity and Responsibility
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament Starts Work (PHOTOS) Bulgaria's 52nd Parliament Starts Work (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
Members of Bulgaria's Newly-Elected Parliament Took an Oath in Office Members of Bulgaria's Newly-Elected Parliament Took an Oath in Office
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Rumen Milanov Rang the Bell to Mark the Opening of Bulgaria's New Parliament Rumen Milanov Rang the Bell to Mark the Opening of Bulgaria's New Parliament
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Southern Black Sea Coast Expects Rise in Tourists Amid Preparations for Summer Season, Water Quality Monitored at 49 Points Southern Black Sea Coast Expects Rise in Tourists Amid Preparations for Summer Season, Water Quality Monitored at 49 Points
Чете се за: 09:45 мин.

Водещи новини

20 години затвор за Виктор Илиев, който се вряза в автобус в София, поиска прокуратурата
20 години затвор за Виктор Илиев, който се вряза в автобус в София,...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Временни промени в движението по пътища в страната заради Джиро д'Италия Временни промени в движението по пътища в страната заради Джиро д'Италия
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Михаела Доцова е новият председател на Народното събрание Михаела Доцова е новият председател на Народното събрание
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент? Кой е 241-вият депутат в новия парламент?
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Защитата на шофьора на катастрофиралия автобус край Малко Търново...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Предупреждават за измамни сайтове при продажба на винетки
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Трагичен инцидент: Работник загина в изкоп в центъра на Бургас
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
САЩ ще обсъдят нови планове за удари в Иран
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ