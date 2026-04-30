Bulgaria's New Parliament Starts Work, with Pledges for Change and Proposals for Legislative Reform

With pledges for change, proposals for legislative reform and the election of a Speaker at the first vote, Bulgaria’s 52nd National Assembly began its work on April 30.

For the first time in years, “Progressive Bulgaria” holds a majority sufficient to govern alone, with 131 MPs. “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” were sworn in as two separate parliamentary groups, bringing the total number of political formations in the new parliament to six.

President Iliiana Iotova signalled a restored dialogue with Parliament, addressing MPs at the opening session.

Earlier, the oldest MP, Rumen Milanov, rang the bell to mark the start of proceedings.

The leader of “Progressive Bulgaria”, Rumen Radev, commented on the possibility of becoming Prime Minister:

“There is such a possibility, and it is a strong one. I have never shied away from responsibility — the party will decide who will be the Prime Minister.”





Radev outlined the urgent tasks and the most important priorities for 'Progressive Bulgaria'.

“It should be clear that, from the information we are receiving — which is also reaching the public domain — the state’s finances are in a catastrophic condition. This will be our main commitment: to stabilise the public finances. Of course, the Recovery and Resilience Plan, and the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council are also priorities,” he said.

However, the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council requires a qualified majority of 160 MPs. Following the split of “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” into two parliamentary groups, Radev described the situation as follows:

Rumen Radev, leader of Progressive Bulgaria: "I don't want to comment on the weddings and divorces in the other political formations, but this is disappointing not only for their voters, but also for us, because we are forced to negotiate with more political formations to achieve a constitutional majority."

According to Radev, much work on the Recovery and Resilience Plan remains unfinished, while the requirements from Brussels are very strict.

“We are yet to establish exactly what has been done and what has not. We will make every effort to secure the payments due to Bulgaria, but we cannot guarantee,” he added.

He expressed hope that the government would be ready in terms of structure and composition before 15 May.

The next sitting of parliament is scheduled for 7 May.

“We are working actively on the structure and composition of the cabinet, because this is a responsibility we bear towards Bulgarian citizens. Bulgarian citizens gave us the trust to form a standalone cabinet. The line-up is important; we are seeking the best combination between individual qualities and the requirements of each respective post,” he said.

Rumen Radev said that dismantling the oligarchic model will be an ongoing effort and will be difficult.

“This model has permeated all bodies of the state at all levels, unfortunately also within the judiciary. We have clear measures to prevent the state from being captured again by the oligarchic model,” he said.

Radev also commented on the possibility of removing the security guards of Boyko Borissov and Delyan Peevski:

“There must be strict compliance with the law and, before that, a clear and objective analysis of the facts.”

Rumen Radev, leader of “Progressive Bulgaria”, was asked whether the party would receive a 100-days in power period.

“We are fully aware that there will be no such 'first 100 days' grace period. First, many political parties suffered heavy losses in these elections and they will naturally — that is the role of the opposition — use every opportunity to ensure we do not have such a period of tolerance. On the other hand, Bulgarian citizens are extremely impatient — they want to see change,” he said.

Rumen Milanov, doyen of “Progressive Bulgaria”, opened the ceremonial sitting and stressed that the law must stand above all.

“The responsibility today is personal. Each of us bears it through our actions, and it is precisely through personal example that we must restore the meaning of concepts such as ‘honour’, ‘dignity’, ‘integrity’ and ‘patriotism’. We face two clear tasks: to restore the strength of the law and to preserve peace. We have no right to mistakes. Bulgarians rely on our conscience, our will and our decisions," he said.

The parties have outlined their priorities. On 19 April [the day of the lections], oligarchs suffered a defeat, according to “Progressive Bulgaria”.

GERB–UDF, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria, Movement for Rigths and Freedoms and “Vazrazhdane” will be in opposition.

Petar Vitanov, “Progressive Bulgaria”: Within days we will be called upon to take responsibility for governing.

Petar Vitanov, “Progressive Bulgaria”: “We will face a captured state. We will have to adopt the budget and resolve the problem of the treasury, which successive governments have worked to empty; to tackle profiteering, with those responsible looking on contentedly from the comfortable benches of the opposition; and to begin remedial action in the judicial system through the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and a new Prosecutor General.”

Toma Bikov, GERB–UDF: We will support a representative of “Progressive Bulgaria” for Speaker of the National Assembly.

Toma Bikov, GERB–SDS: “We are fully aware both of the compromises you have made and of their consequences. The parliamentary group of GERB–UDF will support only those decisions that closely align with our election programme. An overwhelming majority of Bulgarian citizens did not vote for ‘Progressive Bulgaria’, but personally for Mr Rumen Radev. From today onwards, he will have all the tools within the state to fulfil the expectations of a large part of Bulgarian society. Today, the dilemma facing the full majority of ‘Progressive Bulgaria’ is: unpopular right-leaning reforms, or failure.”

Nadezhda Yordanova, “Democratic Bulgaria”: We respect the vote of the citizens and will take our place in opposition.

Nadezhda Yordanova, WCC–DB: “This is a mandate to govern, but a mandate with one overarching task: the dismantling of the Borissov–Peevski model. This is not a mandate for lack of accountability or a new form of untouchability, where one set of corrupt networks and circles of influence is replaced by another. Our opposition stance is clear – you will have our support for any measure that strengthens the rule of law.”

Ayten Sabri, MRF: We will be a consistent and principled corrective

Ayten Sabri, MRF: “MRF's key priorities of DPS are: quality of life and raising people’s living standards; economic stability and growth; modernisation of the economy, agricultural production, and ensuring food security; reducing social and regional inequalities; support for young families and children in Bulgaria; and the preservation and development of traditional values.”

Kostadin Kostadinov, “Vazrazhdane”: We are here to speak, so that the voice of truth can be heard.

Kostadin Kostadinov, “Vazrazhdane”: “Bulgaria has the fastest-growing external debt in Europe, with a trend towards an even more accelerated increase as of early 2026. The solution? There is, of course, a solution – and that is to bring back the Bulgarian lev. Other nations are creating artificial intelligence, looking towards space, dreaming of the Moon and Mars, fighting wars with each other, but at the same time they are alive, vital, aggressive in the good sense of the word. While we are fighting corruption, watching the oligarchy shouts at the top of its voice: ‘death to the oligarchy.’”