President Iotova: “There Are No Small or Big Nations, Only United or Divided Ones”

“There are no small or large nations — only united or divided ones,” President Iliana Iotova said at the opening of the first sitting of the 52nd National Assembly on April 30.

The attempts to instill apathy and erode trust did not succeed. We have proven that we are a community with awakened civic energy. A commitment rooted in faith in our own strength.

It is symbolic that the 52nd National Assembly begins its work at a time when we are marking the 150th anniversary of the outbreak of the April Uprising. The immortal heroes of April 1876 are a shining example of patriotism, reminding us that there are no small or big nations—only united and divided ones."

“The April 19 elections—the eighth in five years—proved to be elections of hope. The caretaker government did a good job. It did a lot to put a stop to vote-buying,” President Iotova said.

She noted that many more people voted in the elections.

“This marks a new legitimacy for our legislative body, the National Assembly, and a new, unequivocal vote of confidence. Democracy works—we’ve seen it, we’ve felt it, and we know it. Restoring trust won’t be easy or quick, but this will be a task for all institutions and authorities,” Iotova stated.

The head of state said that the protests this winter were a resounding vote against corruption, abuse of power, arrogance, and the poorly concealed face of the oligarchy.

“On 19 April, we cast our votes to bring an end to this political crisis. These are the first elections in the 21st century won with an absolute majority. Bulgarian citizens gave a clear mandate to one political force — ‘Progressive Bulgaria’ — with expectations for stable governance, an orderly state, and a genuine separation of powers, as set out in the fundamental law of our country — the Bulgarian Constitution.

She stressed that the overarching goal for all is the fight against inequality and the lack of justice.

“The state must be a protector, not an observer. It should care for every Bulgarian home. No government can leave people to face rising prices and bills on their own.”

The President underlined that the National Assembly should proceed with one of its central functions — the adoption of the 2026 state budget.

“The extension of the old budget was one of the most serious manifestations of the deadlock of the past period. Today, any delay leads to stagnation and unpredictability for members of the public, businesses, municipalities and the institutions themselves. We know that not everything can be achieved with a magic wand. It will be difficult, but it should be done through joint efforts.”

The President added that Bulgarian citizens expect justice and the rule of law, as well as the curbing of abuses and corruption through which millions of public funds are lost.

“We expect swift and effective justice. How you will fulfil your constitutional responsibilities in the judiciary is for you to decide — this time, I hope, with strong expertise and the support of professional communities. I am confident that you will demonstrate that Bulgaria will no longer be a country of expired mandates.”

In her speech, Iotova also addressed the international situation and ongoing military conflicts.

"People's fears and concerns are justified. It is time for Bulgaria to stop behaving like a timid guest in our European family. Nineteen years after our admission [to the EU], our strong and influential voice must be heard because our opinion, our position and point of view are worth and are valued exactly as much as those of each of the 27 Member States. We have a lot to offer for the security of external borders. We have something to say about the development of the Western Balkans."

The Head of State told MPs that the presidential institution would act as a corrective to the other branches of power.

“The presidential institution, as it has always been, will remain independent and autonomous. It will be a corrective to the other branches of power, while at the same time extending a hand for interaction and cooperation in the name of the highest goal — the well-being of the Bulgarian people.”

The President expressed her hope that the new Members of Parliament in this chamber would uphold the principles of parliamentarism.

She also recalled the words of the late Stefan Danailov, spoken exactly ten Parliaments ago at the opening of the 42nd National Assembly on 21 May 2013:

“If we try to ignore the truth about the things around us, sooner or later we pay a high price. It is high time to unite will and knowledge around the most urgent socially vital problems and to resolve them, setting aside political confrontation, personal intolerance and intransigence, in the name of a better day for our beloved homeland.”

“Good luck to the 52nd National Assembly!” said President Iliana Iotova.