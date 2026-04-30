Nadezhda Yordanova, Democratic Bulgaria: We Respect People's Vote, Will Take Rightful Place as Opposition

“On behalf of our parliamentary group, I declare: we respect the vote of Bulgarian citizens and will take our assigned place in opposition, but we will not be passive observers.”

She said Parliament is opening at a time when Bulgarian society is seeking a way out of a prolonged political crisis.

“People do not want excuses; they want clear proof that politics can still serve citizens, not itself,” Yordanova added.

Earlier today, April 30, the oldest MP present, Rumen Milanov of “Progressive Bulgaria”, opened the first sitting of the newly elected 52nd National Assembly, and MPs took their oath of office.

From the parliamentary rostrum, Yordanova noted that the leading political force has received a majority and, with “very clear responsibility”, is able to govern.

“Citizens gave power to ‘Progressive Bulgaria’ — this is a mandate with an additional task, which the protests previously set by removing the former government and clearly formulating the dismantling of the Borissov–Peevski model,” she added.

“We will be consistent in defending the rule of law. Citizens have called for an end to the model of the captured state, to impunity, and to institutions that serve the powerful instead of citizens,” she said.

According to her, Bulgarian citizens expect the dismantling of this “model” through concrete legislation, decisions, clear deadlines, and accountability.

“Our opposition line is clear — you will have our support for every measure that strengthens the rule of law, modernises the state, and preserves Bulgaria’s European direction.

We will support every action that makes regulators work in the public interest, and we will oppose any policy that replaces the fight against corruption with a new concentration of dependencies,” Nadezhda Yordanova said.

“The first priority is justice and the fight against corruption, but not as a slogan — as daily parliamentary work. We will introduce amendments to the Judiciary Act, and we will work on the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council under rules that break political bargaining over appointments and ensure that professionals with authority, independence and proven integrity enter the system,” she added. We will insist on an audit of the assets of the people at the top of the judicial system, a review of the grounds for the guarding of top officials by the National Service for Protection, full transparency in public procurement and the spending of EU funds, as well as a solution to end the war on roads. “We stand for a strong Bulgaria in a strong Europe — this is not a slogan, but an answer to the question of where the country belongs in an increasingly uncertain world.

Bulgaria has its place in a strong European Union and a strong alliance of democratic states. We want a state that takes care of its people through functioning public systems, healthcare without out-of-pocket payments, and modern education,” she said.

Earlier today, the oldest MP present, Rumen Milanov of Progressive Bulgaria, opened the first session of the newly elected 52nd National Assembly. The new deputies took the oath of office.

From the rostrum, Yordanova noted that the first political force had obtained a majority and "with very clear responsibility" could govern. The citizens gave the power to "Progressive Bulgaria", this is a mandate above all with a super task, with which the protests overthrew the previous government and clearly formulated the dismantling of the "Borisov - Peevski" model, Yordanova added.

We will be consistent in defending the rule of law. Citizens demanded an end to the model of the conquered state, to impunity, to institutions that serve the powerful instead of the citizens, she said. In her words, Bulgarian citizens expect the dismantling of the "model" with concrete legislation, decisions, clear deadlines and accountability.

Our opposition line is clear - you will have our support for any measure that strengthens the rule of law, modernises the state, keeps Bulgaria's European direction. We will support any action that makes regulators work in the interest of society, we will oppose any policy that replaces the fight against corruption with a new concentration of dependencies, Nadezhda Yordanova said.

The first priority is justice and the fight against corruption, but not as a slogan, but as a daily parliamentary work. We will introduce amendments to the law on the judiciary, we will work on electing a new Supreme Judicial Council under rules that break the political trade in personnel and ensure that professionals with authority, independence and proven integrity will enter, she added. We will insist on a revision of the property situation at the top of the judiciary, a revision of the grounds for security by the National Security Service, full transparency of public procurement and spending of EU funds, as well as a solution to the war on roads, Yordanova explained.

We are fighting for a strong Bulgaria in a strong Europe - this is not a slogan, but an answer to the question where our country's place is in an increasingly insecure world. Bulgaria has a place in a strong European Union and a strong union of democratic states. We want a country that takes care of people through functioning public systems, healthcare without co-payments and modern education, she added.

Watch the full speech in the video.