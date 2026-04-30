Kostadin Kostadinov, “Vazrazhdane”: “We Are Here to Speak, for the Voice of Truth to Be Heard”

“We are here to speak, to make the voice of truth heard, to be the awake conscience of the nation,” declared Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of “Vazrazhdane”, from the parliamentary rostrum during the inaugural sitting of the 52nd National Assembly on April 30, specifying that he was addressing only the Bulgarian people.

"We will continue to believe that in politics the truth must be told at any cost, we will continue to fight and we will not give up,” he said.

He pledged that the party would continue to speak “the truth in the temple of lies, in which we find ourselves”, and to offer solutions.

Representatives of “Vazrazhdane” highlighted the need to ring back the Bulgarian lev, arguing that the state’s indebtedness is due to what he described as forced entry into the eurozone.

He also drew attention to the demographic crisis.

Earlier today, the oldest MP present, Rumen Milanov of “Progressive Bulgaria”, opened the first sitting of the newly elected 52nd National Assembly, and MPs took the oath of office.