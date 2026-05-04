Border Police Detained Romanian Truck Loaded with 1.5 Million Smuggled Cigarettes

Border police have detained a Romanian truck carrying 1.5 million cigarettes smuggled into Bulgaria.

Officers from the Regional Border Police Directorate in Ruse stopped the freight vehicle as it was leaving the country at the Ruse–Giurgiu border crossing. The truck was driven by a 55-year-old Romanian national. Border police carried out the inspection jointly with customs officers, during which 150 master cases (1.5 million cigarettes) of a well-known brand were found in the trailer, all without excise tax stamps.

The truck driver has been detained. The case has been reported to the Prosecutor’s Office, and pre-trial proceedings have been launched by the Border Police Department in Ruse.





