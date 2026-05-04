Training Flights Will Be Performed Over Sofia in Preparation for the Celebration of the Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Army.

Training flights involving military aircraft will take place over Sofia as part of preparations for the Day of Valour and the Bulgarian Army Day, the Ministry of Defence said on May 4.

The 6 May celebrations will include a blessing of the Bulgarian military flags and the flags and banners of the sacred places of the Bulgarian Army. As part of the ceremonial ritual, flights will be carried out by helicopters, military transport and attack aircraft, as well as fighter jets.

On 5 May, low-altitude training flights over St Alexander Nevsky Square will be conducted between 09:00 and 11:00.

On 6 May, joint flights demonstrating the capabilities of military aviation equipment will take place over Sofia from 10:00 to 11:00.

Following their participation in the ceremony on 6 May, as they return to their air bases, the crews will also carry out ceremonial flights over Yambol and Plovdiv, the ministry added.