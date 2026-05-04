State of Emergency Declared in Kyustendil Due to Frost Damage

A state of emergency has been declared in the district of Kyustendil due to frost damage. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Regional Council in response to the deteriorating situation caused by temperature anomalies in early May.

On 2 and 4 May, sub-zero temperatures were recorded across the district of Kyustendil, causing significant damage to fruit crops. As a result, a state of emergency has been in force since 18:00 on 4 May due to lasting damage to agricultural production.

Farmers will be able to submit claims for affected areas until 19 May.

The situation in Kyustendil Municipality is extremely serious, with damage to plum orchards estimated at 100%. Cherry orchards have partially survived, but losses there are also significant. The worst-affected villages are Bagrentsi, Tavalichevo, Dolna Grashtitsa, Gorna Grashtitsa, Konyavo, Granitsa and Sovolyano.

At the initiative of the Mayor of Kyustendil Municipality, Eng. Ognyan Atanasov, a meeting with farmers and institutions will be held on 5 May 2026 at 16:00 in the Municipal Council hall in Kyustendil. The aim is to discuss possible support for affected farmers and to consider appropriate measures to address the consequences of the disaster.